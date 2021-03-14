Outlook: Local government, business organizations offering economic development help

There are millions of Americans nationwide and thousands locally whose employment status has been turned upside down by the COVID-19 pandemic. Many are just hanging on or looking for a little help.

And it’s out there.

Here are local economic development professionals offering their perspectives on what to expect from the economy in 2021 and what their organizations are doing to help Tulsa-area residents bounce back from what was for many a devastating 2020:

Kian Kamas

Chief of economic development, city of Tulsa Even before the pandemic hit, the city’s approach to economic development was all about inclusive growth. Reaching that goal, like nearly every other aspect of economic development, has gotten harder since the pandemic set in.

Kamas said Tulsa was hit from all sides last year, with retail, hospitality, tourism, energy and aerospace all seeing declines.