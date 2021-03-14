Outlook: Local government, business organizations offering economic development help

There are millions of Americans nationwide and thousands locally whose employment status has been turned upside down by the COVID-19 pandemic. Many are just hanging on or looking for a little help.
And it’s out there.
Here are local economic development professionals offering their perspectives on what to expect from the economy in 2021 and what their organizations are doing to help Tulsa-area residents bounce back from what was for many a devastating 2020:
Kian Kamas
Chief of economic development, city of Tulsa Even before the pandemic hit, the city’s approach to economic development was all about inclusive growth. Reaching that goal, like nearly every other aspect of economic development, has gotten harder since the pandemic set in.
Kamas said Tulsa was hit from all sides last year, with retail, hospitality, tourism, energy and aerospace all seeing declines.
“Figuring out how we recover from that and continue to position ourselves for jobs that are more resilient, help people transition to jobs that provide living wages, that help them to build up the economic base that they need to withstand shocks and stresses like this I think is critical,” Kamas said.
Just a few of the city programs aimed at accomplishing this are the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, Retrain Tulsa and the Workforce Express Network.
The trust fund provides financial assistance to eligible landlords and tenants. Retrain Tulsa is a partnership between the city and Tulsa Community WorkAdvance designed to help Tulsans find jobs in high-wage sectors of the economy. The Workforce Express Network is a fixed-route bus service (Route 969) linking residents of north Tulsa and Turley to employers along the U.S. 169 corridor.
Kamas said it was low-income earners who could not build up savings who were hardest hit by the pandemic.
“I think it is imperative on us to help people move into new careers that provide more sustainable wages for their families,” she said.
For more information on Retrain Tulsa, go to workadvance.org or call 918-442-2200. For more information on the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, email Kristin Maun at kmaun@cityoftulsa.org. Call 9180-582-2100 or visit tulsatransit.org for more information on Workforce Express Network.
Rose Washington
Executive director, Tulsa Economic Development Corp. TEDC is charged with supporting and promoting small businesses, and as the local economy emerges from the pandemic, Washington has definite ideas about how to help them.
“That will be in systems improvements, in process improvements, in really fine-tuning product offerings and service offerings and using the power of the web to help them really elevate their business and sustain it and hopefully even grow it,” she said.
TEDC’s Entrepreneurial Development and Education division offers programs designed to assist sole proprietors, small businesses owners and start-ups.
The FORWARD program helps entrepreneurs determine whether their business models can be turned into franchises and assists in navigating the process should they choose to pursue that dream.
The Sky’s The Limit is an online mentoring platform that connects small businesses with companies across the country.
TEDC will soon offer the Mortar program, which originated in Cincinnati, Ohio, to help provide Black entrepreneurs with the resources they need to start a business and sustain it.
TEDC also offers self-employment workshops for sole proprietors and a Small Business University curriculum through the Kauffman Foundation in Kansas City, Missouri.
“I am hopeful,” Washington said of 2021. “I just want us to work together to stabilize our local economies in different communities. … We need to keep people employed, and we need to keep sales taxes flowing, and one way to do that is to make sure that we are shopping local.”
For more information about TEDC offerings, go online to tedcnet.com or call 918-585-8332.
Mike Neal
President and CEO of Tulsa Regional Chamber
Arthur Jackson
Senior vice president of economic development for TRC Neal’s job is to look at the big picture, and that means paying attention to the details. So as the Chamber prepared for 2021, it conducted an analysis for workers dislocated by the pandemic.
“It’s imperative we find ways to support this segment of our workforce and get them placed in high-demand jobs,” Neal said.
Toward that end, Jackson said, the Chamber has created a one-year economic development work plan called “Tulsa’s Future: Road to Recovery.” The plan zeros in on the needs of businesses and workers.
“Economic development by nature is a long play, but through Road to Recovery, we’ve established target metrics for how many companies we will work with — both in terms of retention and attraction — during 2021,” Jackson said. “Strengthening relationships with existing businesses and growing the region’s visibility are key in our success.”
For more information about Tulsa Regional Chamber’s offerings, call 918-585-1201 or go to tulsachamber.com.