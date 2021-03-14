Outlook: Legal cannabis flourishes in its third year in Oklahoma, expanding even during pandemic

Leafly also reported Oklahoma added more than 6,000 new jobs in 2020, with 16,759 Oklahomans employed in the legal cannabis industry, though the e-commerce cannabis marketplace pointed at federal barriers to tracking those figures accurately.

Citing the economy in part, Peeson said he sees his job as an opportunity to contribute positively to the community, particularly because the dispensary is locally and veteran-owned. He said it also became apparent the region was in need of a dispensary that sold high-quality products without being cost-prohibitive for area residents.

“In essence, we have everything this industry calls for,” Peeson said. “In my eyes, medical marijuana is a health industry. We are here for those who are actually in need of help, and we’re trying to get them off the pharmaceutical kick and help them find something they can afford.”

The Strain Station also helped distribute toys to 1,000 children in the area over the holiday season and has joined up with local veterans’ groups, as well as Meals On Wheels, to help provide essentials to Tulsans.