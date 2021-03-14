Outlook: Legal cannabis flourishes in its third year in Oklahoma, expanding even during pandemic

In less than three years, Tulsa County went from having zero legal cannabis businesses to being populated with more than 1,000, including more than 230 dispensaries.
Even while the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in economic woes for industries across the world, legal cannabis brought in more than $800 million in sales last year to Oklahoma, where about 12% of the eligible population has a cannabis patient license. So far in 2021, tax revenue for medical marijuana is up 161% from the first two months of 2020.
“My grandmother, she actually died of cancer,” said Eric Peeson, manager at The Strain Station Dispensary on Route 66, where he’s worked since it opened in summer 2019. “I thought if there was something like an oil or tinctures or something she could have tried in lieu of her having to take aggressive cancer treatments, would it have subsided and would she have had a better quality of life?
“So it was something that got deep in my heart to help people,” Peeson said. “And in an industrial area like west Tulsa, where it’s mostly working folks and people getting out and grinding every day, we get a lot of traffic on this road.”
But before The Strain Station was able to open at 4117 Southwest Blvd., owners had to formally attest to the Tulsa County Board of Adjustment that the dispensary would be at least 1,000 feet away from another similar business.
The initially simple criteria — The Strain Station was at least 3,000 feet away from another dispensary when it opened — has been more difficult to fulfill as the industry expands. Tulsa County had more than 230 dispensaries listed on the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority’s public database as of Feb. 17.
“I do think Oklahoma is one of the top states in the nation in terms of what is provided to patients,” Peeson said. “Now, the learning curve (for new businesses) is very short. But I call it Boomtown because you can come to Oklahoma and get a $2,500 license versus going to Arkansas and spending ($32,500 for dispensaries to $115,000 for commercial growers) just to get started.”
OMMA spokeswoman Terri Watkins said as of Feb. 24 that Tulsa County has 1,101 licensed cannabis businesses, 727 of which are within the city of Tulsa. The numbers include dispensaries, growers and processors helping bring Oklahoma’s cannabis industry into the top 10 nationally, due in part to being deemed “essential” amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a jobs report from Leafly.
Leafly also reported Oklahoma added more than 6,000 new jobs in 2020, with 16,759 Oklahomans employed in the legal cannabis industry, though the e-commerce cannabis marketplace pointed at federal barriers to tracking those figures accurately.
Citing the economy in part, Peeson said he sees his job as an opportunity to contribute positively to the community, particularly because the dispensary is locally and veteran-owned. He said it also became apparent the region was in need of a dispensary that sold high-quality products without being cost-prohibitive for area residents.
“In essence, we have everything this industry calls for,” Peeson said. “In my eyes, medical marijuana is a health industry. We are here for those who are actually in need of help, and we’re trying to get them off the pharmaceutical kick and help them find something they can afford.”
The Strain Station also helped distribute toys to 1,000 children in the area over the holiday season and has joined up with local veterans’ groups, as well as Meals On Wheels, to help provide essentials to Tulsans.
Peeson said the bulk of patients who visit are older than 40 and have families and that store workers want to do “whatever we can” to ensure patients have their cannabis without sacrificing other needs. The Strain Station offers regular product discounts and specials, including for veterans and those with cancer, to help reduce costs.
“Say you’re spending half your income on medications to try and live your life and feel good versus being able to medicate with something that’s now medicine. And in this COVID era, with so many people losing jobs and on set incomes now, you want to make sure that when you go somewhere, the quality is actually there,” Peeson said.
“We’re a mom-and-pop, and people are just trying to make it. And I would hate to go to bed at night and have someone not eat over $2, $3, $5, you know?”