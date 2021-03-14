Outlook: Highly successful 2020 bodes well for housing industry going forward

“The limiting factor for builders has been the roller-coaster ride for lumber prices,” he said during the virtual event. “In talking to builders, rising lumber costs for a newly built home could be pushing prices up $15,000 or more.

“And about 24% of the cost of a new home comes from the cost of regulatory requirements, during both the development and construction. We need to see what can be done in regulatory costs to keep down what we call ‘death by a thousand cuts’ in the new-home market.”

Late last year, Forbes magazine ranked Tulsa’s housing market fourth-best in a survey of 100 U.S. metro areas.

The city’s housing market has experienced the greatest increase in home prices over the past two years, going from a median list price of $219,833 in September 2018 to $292,300 in September 2020, a jump of 33%, the magazine said.

Tulsa’s available inventory has dipped significantly, too, in recent years. From having more than 4,400 homes for sale in September 2018, Tulsa’s available inventory now stands at 1,863, according to the magazine.

In addition, average days on the market for Tulsa has dropped from 36 in September 2018 to 11 days in September 2020, Forbes wrote.