Outlook: Highly successful 2020 bodes well for housing industry going forward

Jeff Starkweather can explain part of the reason the home building industry was so shipshape in 2020.
But the president of the Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa doesn’t know the entire reason.
“Overall, the industry is booming,” he said. “We are at really low interest rates, rent is a little up. A person can get into a house with pretty much what they are paying for rent.
“That was a main factor. But I’m a little nervous about it. It feels like it’s lopsided. You have problems with unemployment, but you have a booming housing industry at the same time. That sounds a little bit odd to me. I’m slightly bewildered why we’re growing.”
Housing starts for the Tulsa area grew 22.8%, going from 3,080 in 2019 to 3,783 in 2020, according to Tulsa-based New Orders Weekly. That total is the highest since 4,303 starts were recorded in 2007.
“It does seem to be segmented a little bit,” Starkweather said. “System (large-scale) builders had record numbers. But a lot of custom builders had the brakes put on by clients.”
As for home construction in area cities, Broken Arrow led 2020 with 839 starts. Second was Tulsa (472), followed by unincorporated Wagoner County (446) and Bixby (330).
“Broken Arrow has plenty of land left to develop and plenty of developments going on,” Jeffrey Smith, CEO of the HBA, told the Tulsa World earlier this year. “Tulsa, obviously, is landlocked. Open, available land is becoming somewhat limited, and most of the new construction in Tulsa is tear down and rebuild.
“But when you get into Broken Arrow, especially the south and east sides, you have a lot of developments going on and a lot of affordable developments going on. Most of the construction in 2020 was related to the more affordable housing, which I would say is $250,000 and below.”
Robert Dietz is chief economist and senior vice president for economics and policy for the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB). He told Florida real estate agents during a February virtual summit that “with a 50% (COVID-19) vaccination rate by the end of April and a 75% rate by the end of October, we anticipate accelerating economic growth later in 2021. The new-home construction industry will grow in 2021, but at a lower rate, especially as interest rates trend higher with the recovery, thanks to aggressive action by the Federal Reserve.”
Raw materials will play a role in the market, Dietz said.
“The limiting factor for builders has been the roller-coaster ride for lumber prices,” he said during the virtual event. “In talking to builders, rising lumber costs for a newly built home could be pushing prices up $15,000 or more.
“And about 24% of the cost of a new home comes from the cost of regulatory requirements, during both the development and construction. We need to see what can be done in regulatory costs to keep down what we call ‘death by a thousand cuts’ in the new-home market.”
Late last year, Forbes magazine ranked Tulsa’s housing market fourth-best in a survey of 100 U.S. metro areas.
The city’s housing market has experienced the greatest increase in home prices over the past two years, going from a median list price of $219,833 in September 2018 to $292,300 in September 2020, a jump of 33%, the magazine said.
Tulsa’s available inventory has dipped significantly, too, in recent years. From having more than 4,400 homes for sale in September 2018, Tulsa’s available inventory now stands at 1,863, according to the magazine.
In addition, average days on the market for Tulsa has dropped from 36 in September 2018 to 11 days in September 2020, Forbes wrote.
“Despite the economic crisis brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, we continue to see positive trends indicative of the Tulsa region’s resilience,” Mike Neal, the Tulsa Regional Chamber’s president and CEO, wrote in an email to the Tulsa World.
Starkweather is confident the area can sustain that momentum.
“Every indication is that 2021 will continue to be a good year,” he said. “We’re seeing a rise in cost of homes. There are two sides to the home building business. We’re seeing a lot of permits, which is great. We do have a labor shortage that we’re dealing with, so homes are taking longer.
“And we’re dealing with a lot of back orders due to COVID and suppliers not manufacturing for a period. So the houses are taking a little longer and the expenses are higher. but the interest is so low that it is very competitive with renting. As long as those factors stay the same, you’re going to see home building continue to move forward.”