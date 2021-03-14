Outlook: Community banks, lenders rise to occasion during COVID-19 crisis

That personal interaction set community banks apart during the public health crisis, Bennett III said.

“What that tells you is just how vitally important those community banks are to their communities,” he said. “If small businesses fail, where do these people go? Well, they go to the unemployment line. So keeping small businesses alive makes a lot of sense.”

Profit margins for businesses this year likely will remain thin.

In a 2021 small business credit survey issued by the 12 Federal Reserve Banks, sales for 88% of the firms had not returned to pre-pandemic levels.

The majority of firms, 64%, said they would apply for another round of government aid if it were offered. Of those firms, 39% expected they would be unlikely to survive until sales returned to normal without further government assistance.

“Small businesses are not built for a pandemic,” Bennett III said. “A mom-and-pop doesn’t have the resources that ONEOK and Williams have. It just doesn’t work that way.