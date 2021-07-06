 Skip to main content
OU women's gymnastics: Anastasia Webb named 2020-21 Big 12 Female Athlete of the Year
BIG 12 ATHLETICS

  • Updated
  • 0
NCAA Womens Championships Gymnastics

Oklahoma's Anastasia Webb celebrates with associate head coach Lou Ball after her vault during the NCAA women's gymnastic championships in Fort Worth, Texas, on April 16. Webb won the individual all-around title. 

 Matt Strasen, AP

Oklahoma gymnast Anastasia Webb was named 2020-21 Big 12 Female Athlete of the year on Tuesday.

It's the second time in as many years an OU gymnast has garnered the award. Former Sooners standout Maggie Nichols, who was graduate assistant for Oklahoma during the 2021 season, took home the honors for 2019-20 and 2017-18. Nichols and Webb are the only gymnasts from any school to collect the conference's highest honor.

Webb picked up plenty of other accolades during her senior season at Oklahoma. She was named Region 4 and Big 12 Gymnast of the year, and won NCAA individual titles on vault, floor and the all-around. Webb also won the Honda Sport Award for gymnastics, and was a finalist for the American Athletic Inc. Award, considered the Heisman Trophy of college gym.

Webb ranks second in program history with 20 All-America honors and 67 event wins. During the 2021 season she posted a career-high of 39.850 in the all-around and posted four perfect 10s.

The NCAA provided an additional year of eligibility to all athletes because of COVID-19, but Webb announced May 17 her next pursuit won't be an extra season of gymnastics. Instead, she'll begin working toward a master's degree in health administration at OU Health Sciences Center in the fall.

mason.young@tulsaworld.com

