OU women's gymnastics: Anastasia Webb named 2020-21 Big 12 Female Athlete of the Year

Oklahoma gymnast Anastasia Webb was named 2020-21 Big 12 Female Athlete of the year on Tuesday.

The 𝙗𝙚𝙨𝙩 of the @Big12Conference. Congrats, @AWebb_ on being named the 2021 Big 12 Female Athlete of the Year!

It's the second time in as many years an OU gymnast has garnered the award. Former Sooners standout Maggie Nichols, who was graduate assistant for Oklahoma during the 2021 season, took home the honors for 2019-20 and 2017-18. Nichols and Webb are the only gymnasts from any school to collect the conference's highest honor.