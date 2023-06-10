Patty Gasso has reached legendary status as Oklahoma’s softball coach.

The 61-year-old now will be immortalized with a status of her likeness erected at Love's Field, site of the Sooners' new home in 2024.

OU Athletic Director Joe Castiglione announced Saturday night that Gasso will be honored with the school's first non-football related athletics statue.

"We have built a program for the ages on the rock that Patty Gasso brought to Oklahoma so it's only going to be fitting that we're gonna have a statue for Coach Gasso next year," Castiglione said during a team celebration at Marita Hynes Field.

The Sooners just completed their third consecutive national championship on Thursday, sweeping Florida State in the championship series of the Women’s College World Series. The title is Gasso's seventh at OU.

The last statue unveiled on campus was of former Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray during the past spring football game.

The last coach to have a statue commissioned was Bob Stoops, who was honored in 2018.

