Patty Gasso has reached legendary status as Oklahoma’s softball coach.
The 61-year-old now will be immortalized with a status of her likeness erected at Love's Field, site of the Sooners' new home in 2024.
OU Athletic Director Joe Castiglione announced Saturday night that Gasso will be honored with the school's first non-football related athletics statue.
"We have built a program for the ages on the rock that Patty Gasso brought to Oklahoma so it's only going to be fitting that we're gonna have a statue for Coach Gasso next year," Castiglione said during a team celebration at Marita Hynes Field.
The Sooners just completed their third consecutive national championship on Thursday, sweeping Florida State in the championship series of the Women’s College World Series. The title is Gasso's seventh at OU.
The last statue unveiled on campus was of former Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray during the past spring football game.
The last coach to have a statue commissioned was Bob Stoops, who was honored in 2018.
The veteran Sooners coach gives an emotional response while talking about her players. Video courtesy/NCAA
The veteran coach added that the 2023 title year was the "roughest one." Video courtesy/NCAA
Patty Gasso and her players clashed early on, then the coach talked with each player to gain a better understanding of them and things turned around for the better. Video courtesy/NCAA
Following their third straight national title, star players Jordy Bahl, Jayda Coleman, Tiare Jennings and Grace Lyons explain. Video courtesy/NCAA
The Sooners displayed some impressive defensive plays in a Game 1 win over Florida State. Video courtesy/NCAA
The Sooners settle down and post a 5-0 win over Florida State. Video courtesy/NCAA
The Sooners rallied to defeat Stanford in 9 innings to advance to the WCWS final series. Video courtesy/NCAA
Photos: OU softball celebrates its third straight national title
OU Softball
Oklahoma poses with their national championship trophies after defeating Florida State in the Women’s College World Series Finals on Thursday in Oklahoma City.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Softball
Oklahoma players celebrate as confetti falls after defeating Florida State in the Women’s College World Series Finals on Thursday night.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Softball
Oklahoma players run in the outfield celebrating their win over Florida State after OU’s win in the College Women’s World Series on Thursday night in Oklahoma City.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Softball
Oklahoma celebrates with the national championship trophy after defeating Florida State in their softball game in the Women’s College World Series Finals at Hall of Fame Stadium Thursday, June 8, 2023 in Oklahoma City, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Softball
Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso points to fans upon receiving her national championship trophy after defeating Florida State in the Women’s College World Series Finals at Hall of Fame Stadium Thursday, June 8, 2023 in Oklahoma City, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Softball
Oklahoma's Jayda Coleman catches a flyball hit by Kalie Harding of Florida State in the 3rd inning of their softball game in the Women’s College World Series Finals at Hall of Fame Stadium Thursday, June 8, 2023 in Oklahoma City, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Softball
Oklahoma’s Jayda Coleman catches a flyball hit by Kalie Harding of Florida State in the 3rd inning of the Women’s College World Series Finals on Thursday.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Softball
Oklahoma's Jayda Coleman catches a flyball hit by Kalie Harding of Florida State in the 3rd inning of their softball game in the Women’s College World Series Finals at Hall of Fame Stadium Thursday, June 8, 2023 in Oklahoma City, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Softball
Oklahoma pitcher Jordy Bahl and catcher Kinzie Hanson hug after the final out of their victory over Florida State in the Women’s College World Series Finals at Hall of Fame Stadium Thursday, June 8, 2023 in Oklahoma City, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Softball
Oklahoma's Jordy Bahl celebrates with pitching coach Jennifer Rocha after defeating Florida State in their softball game in the Women’s College World Series Finals at Hall of Fame Stadium Thursday, June 8, 2023 in Oklahoma City, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Softball
Oklahoma's Alex Storako (right) and Haley Lee celebrate with the national championship trophy after defeating Florida State after their softball game in the Women's College World Series Finals at Hall of Fame Stadium Thursday, June 8, 2023 in Oklahoma City, Ok. At left is Hannah Coor and Grace Green.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Softball
Oklahoma celebrates with the national championship trophy after defeating Florida State in their softball game in the Women’s College World Series Finals at Hall of Fame Stadium Thursday, June 8, 2023 in Oklahoma City, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Softball
Oklahoma pitcher Jordy Bahl and catcher Kinzie Hansen hug after the final out of their victory over Florida State in the Women’s College World Series Finals at Hall of Fame Stadium Thursday, June 8, 2023 in Oklahoma City, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Softball
Oklahoma catcher Kinzie Hansen (second from left), pitcher Jordy Bahl and Alyssa Brito hug after the final out of their victory over Florida State in the Women’s College World Series Finals at Hall of Fame Stadium Thursday, June 8, 2023 in Oklahoma City, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Softball
Oklahoma's Alex Storako (right) celebrates with the national championship trophy after defeating Florida State in their softball game in the Women’s College World Series Finals at Hall of Fame Stadium Thursday, June 8, 2023 in Oklahoma City, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Softball
Oklahoma's Grace Lyons celebrates a home run against Florida State in the fifth inning during their softball game in the Women’s College World Series Finals at Hall of Fame Stadium Thursday, June 8, 2023 in Oklahoma City, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Softball
Oklahoma's Grace Lyons (3) celebrates a home run against Florida State in the 5th inning during their softball game in the Women’s College World Series Finals at Hall of Fame Stadium Thursday, June 8, 2023 in Oklahoma City, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Softball
Oklahoma's Cydney Sanders arrives home after a home run in the 5th inning against Florida State during their softball game in the Women’s College World Series Finals at Hall of Fame Stadium Thursday, June 8, 2023 in Oklahoma City, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Softball
Oklahoma's Alex Storako celebrates after recording a strikeout against Florida State in the 2nd inning during their softball game in the Women’s College World Series Finals at Hall of Fame Stadium Thursday, June 8, 2023 in Oklahoma City, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Softball
Oklahoma’s Alex Storako (right) and Haley Lee celebrate with the national championship trophy after defeating Florida State to win the Sooners’ third consecutive Women’s College World Series Championship at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City on Thursday night.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Softball
Oklahoma’s Alex Storako celebrates after recording a strikeout against Florida State in the 2nd inning in the Women’s College World Series Finals at Hall of Fame Stadium on Thursday in Oklahoma City.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Softball
Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso consoles Makenna Reid and other Florida State players after defeating them in the Women’s College World Series Finals on Thursday night at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Softball
Oklahoma’s Grace Lyons (3) celebrates a home run against Florida State in the 5th inning during the Women’s College World Series Finals at Hall of Fame Stadium Thursday in Oklahoma City.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Softball
Oklahoma pitcher Jordy Bahl and catcher Kinzie Hansen hug after the final out of their victory over Florida State in the Women’s College World Series Finals at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City on Thursday.
Mike Simons Photos, Tulsa World
OU Softball
Oklahoma players run to the outfield celebrating their win over Florida State in their softball game in the Women’s College World Series Finals at Hall of Fame Stadium Thursday, June 8, 2023 in Oklahoma City, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Softball
Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso consoles Makenna Reid and other Florida State players after defeating them in their softball game in the Women’s College World Series Finals at Hall of Fame Stadium Thursday, June 8, 2023 in Oklahoma City, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Softball
Oklahoma fans greet the team as they arrive to play Florida State in their softball game in the Women’s College World Series Finals at Hall of Fame Stadium Thursday, June 8, 2023 in Oklahoma City, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Softball
Oklahoma's Grace Lyons runs bases after hitting a homerun against Florida State during their softball game in the Women’s College World Series Finals at Hall of Fame Stadium Thursday, June 8, 2023 in Oklahoma City, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Softball
Oklahoma fans greet the team as they arrive to play Florida State in their softball game in the Women’s College World Series Finals at Hall of Fame Stadium Thursday, June 8, 2023 in Oklahoma City, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Softball
Kathryn Sandercock of Florida State pitches against Oklahoma pitches against Oklahoma during their softball game in the Women’s College World Series Finals at Hall of Fame Stadium Thursday, June 8, 2023 in Oklahoma City, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Softball
Oklahoma celebrates after defeating Florida State in their softball game in the Women’s College World Series Finals at Hall of Fame Stadium Thursday, June 8, 2023 in Oklahoma City, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Softball
Oklahoma's Haley Lee gets to first base safely against Bethaney Keen of Florida State during their softball game in the Women’s College World Series Finals at Hall of Fame Stadium Thursday, June 8, 2023 in Oklahoma City, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Softball
Oklahoma's Alex Storako pitches against Florida State during their softball game in the Women’s College World Series Finals at Hall of Fame Stadium Thursday, June 8, 2023 in Oklahoma City, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Softball
Oklahoma's Jordy Bahl pitches against Florida State during their softball game in the Women’s College World Series Finals at Hall of Fame Stadium Thursday, June 8, 2023 in Oklahoma City, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Softball
Oklahoma's Alyssa Brito celebrates after getting Kaley Mudge of Florida State out at third base for the 3rd out in the 3rd inning during their softball game in the Women’s College World Series Finals at Hall of Fame Stadium Thursday, June 8, 2023 in Oklahoma City, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Softball
Oklahoma's Jayda Coleman catches a flyball by Kaley Mudge of Florida State in the fifth inning during their softball game in the Women’s College World Series Finals at Hall of Fame Stadium Thursday, June 8, 2023 in Oklahoma City, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Softball
Florida State stands outside their dugout after being defeated by Oklahoma in the Women’s College World Series Finals at Hall of Fame Stadium Thursday, June 8, 2023 in Oklahoma City, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now: Tulsaworld.com/subscribe
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!