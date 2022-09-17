 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OU squares off with Nebraska

Nebraska vs Oklahoma

PLAYING TO DEMOLISH

University of Oklahoma players prepare for the game against Nebraska with head coach Brent Venables at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday. The Sooners won handily, 49-14. For full game coverage, see Sports, Page B1.

 Ian Maule Tulsa World

