OU softball: Former Sooners Olivia Rains, Kinsey Koeltzow announce transfer destinations

Former Oklahoma softball pitcher Olivia Rains and catcher Kinsey Koeltzow announced their transfer destinations via social media on Thursday evening.

Rains is staying in the Big 12 and heading to Texas Tech, while Koeltzow is bound for Grand Canyon University. Both reportedly entered the transfer portal on June 18 after Oklahoma won its fifth national championship on June 10.

Rains, a rising junior and Pryor High School graduate, pitched 18 innings during the 2021 season, giving up nine hits and three earned runs while walking seven and striking out 20 — good for a 1.50 earned run average. Before her time at Oklahoma, the right-hander was the 2017 Gatorade Oklahoma Softball Player of the Year.

Koeltzow, a soon-to-be senior and Tuttle High School alum, received just 13 at bats in 2021, picking up five hits, one double, two runs batted in and scoring 11 runs. Across those opportunities she batted .385 and also posted a perfect fielding percentage on defense.

Even with the departures, OU has plenty of certainty behind the plate and in the circle for 2022.