OU softball: Former Oregon utility player Alyssa Brito joining Sooners via transfer

Former Oregon utility player Alyssa Brito is transferring to Norman and will join the Sooners for the 2022 season, Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso announced Friday afternoon.
Brito just finished her freshman season with the Ducks for whom she started 53 games at shortstop and hit .299 with 10 home runs, five doubles and 31 RBIs. On defense, she registered 59 putouts and 73 assists while making just four errors. Her play landed her on the Pac-12 All-Freshman and All-Defense teams and garnered Second Team All-Pac 12 honors.
“We were in search of a player that can play multiple positions and play them all well, in addition to someone that can bring additional power to our lineup,” Gasso said in a media release. “Alyssa checked all of those boxes. Her relationship with some of our current players also played a part.
“Her style of play is both athletic and energetic. We’re excited and think she can be a game-changer for us.”
Previously, Brito was named a Premier Girls Fastpitch High School All-American while playing at Pacifica High School in the Los Angeles area. She also played for the Orange County Batbusters, the same travel organization that has produced a number of OU players. Brito’s former teammates on the Sooners’ current roster include pitcher Nicole May and infielders Tiare Jennings and Zaida Puni.
“When I was on campus and met Coach Gasso and the staff, it felt like the perfect fit,” Brito said in the release. “The coaches, players and championship mindset were something that helped me choose OU during this process,” said Brito. “I can’t wait to get on the field and grind with this talented group of players.”
Oklahoma’s softball program just won its fifth NCAA championship in 2021 while compiling a 56-4 record. Despite suffering two losses in the Women’s College World Series, the Sooners defeated Florida State in the best of three championship round.