OU softball: Former Oregon utility player Alyssa Brito joining Sooners via transfer

Former Oregon utility player Alyssa Brito is transferring to Norman and will join the Sooners for the 2022 season, Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso announced Friday afternoon.

Brito just finished her freshman season with the Ducks for whom she started 53 games at shortstop and hit .299 with 10 home runs, five doubles and 31 RBIs. On defense, she registered 59 putouts and 73 assists while making just four errors. Her play landed her on the Pac-12 All-Freshman and All-Defense teams and garnered Second Team All-Pac 12 honors.

“We were in search of a player that can play multiple positions and play them all well, in addition to someone that can bring additional power to our lineup,” Gasso said in a media release. “Alyssa checked all of those boxes. Her relationship with some of our current players also played a part.

“Her style of play is both athletic and energetic. We’re excited and think she can be a game-changer for us.”