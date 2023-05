Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Big 12 Conference released a series of game times and television information Wednesday.

This is scheduled to be OU's last in the Big 12 Conference. OU went 6-7 in Brent Venables' first year as head coach. Year 2 of the Venables era begins with an 11 a.m. kickoff versus Arkansas State.

The Cowboys open the season Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. versus Central Arkansas on ESPN+. The Cowboys are on ESPN+ multiple times this season. The Cowboys went 7-6 last season in Mike Gundy's 18th season in Stillwater.