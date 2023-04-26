From the launch of a polytechnic school to its push for a new cancer hospital, the University of Oklahoma's plans for Tulsa should only continue to expand, the school's president told community leaders Wednesday.

"If we don't have a clear strategy, we shouldn't be (in Tulsa). So we asked, where can we really add value — what is it we do really well that we think can make an impact in Tulsa?" OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. said during a Rotary Club of Tulsa luncheon.

From asking that question, several ideas resulted, he said.

The planned OU Polytechnic Institute was one of them.

Announced last year, the institute is expected to open at OU-Tulsa in fall 2024, offering its first degree in cybersecurity.

"I believe it'll be a huge engine for economic development and attracting students and it will be located here in Tulsa," Harroz said.

Harroz said OU is also serious about better serving cancer patients in northeast Oklahoma and hopes to bring a new OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center location to Tulsa.

"We're working feverishly to partner in Tulsa and surrounding areas on this, and I hope there's a future announcement to come," Harroz said.

With its current location in Oklahoma City, Stephenson is the only National Cancer Institute-designated cancer facility in the state. Nationwide, there are 71 NCI-designated centers, offering state-of-the-art care and treatment.

"For everyone that's been through the journey of cancer, you know geography matters fundamentally," Harroz said. "Right now, just one of the six Oklahomans who get that diagnosis is going to Stephenson Cancer Center."

He added that around 3,000 to 4,000 people in northeast Oklahoma annually "need this kind of treatment but are not getting it."

"The legislators bought into this," he said. "They've already invested $20 million and we believe we have $30 million more coming. So a $50 million investment in the Legislature. We've got to bring Stephenson to this part of the state and we are 100% committed to doing that."

Harroz said OU's relationship with Tulsa will continue to include the expanding areas of community health and medicine and behavioral science.

The Bedlam Clinic, which provides free health care to those without insurance, is a critical part of that, as is a recently opened dental care clinic at OU-Tulsa.

"When you look at the needs around oral health care, this is one of the abilities that we have," Harroz said. "So we've invested heavily in dentistry in northeast Oklahoma."

Harroz said the polytechnic idea was born out of his experiences trying to recruit businesses to the state with the governor and state leaders.

"The biggest hesitation they had on moving their business here wasn't the incentive package — it was do we have a sufficiently populous and educated workforce that can fulfill those jobs? That's their real question," he said. "And our current businesses are in the same place. They can't get enough people in the field."

OU Polytechnic, he said, "will not just serve northeast Oklahoma, but the state, the region and compete among the best in the country and world. We're incredibly excited about that."

Harroz added: "We know where we're going in Tulsa and northeast Oklahoma around those goals that we have. So to me it's an exciting time. And we are beyond grateful that you continue to ask us back to be here and be a huge part of this community."