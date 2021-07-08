OU football: Sooners land atop Big 12 preseason poll for 6th-straight year

For the sixth consecutive year, Oklahoma football is ranked first atop the Big 12 preseason poll. The conference released the results of the 2021 media vote on Thursday, and the Sooners garnered 35 first-place votes and 386 points overall.

Iowa State is ranked second after receiving four first-place votes and 351 points. Third-place Texas garnered 273 points and Oklahoma State placed fourth with 266 points.

TCU is fifth with 255 points, while West Virginia ranks sixth with 185 points and Kansas State is seventh with 163 points. Baylor, Texas Tech and Kansas fill out the league's bottom three spots, with 124, 103 and 39 points, respectively.

In 2021, Oklahoma will vie for its seventh consecutive Big 12 championship and its 15th such title in the conference's 26 years. No other Big 12 team has more than three conference championships, and since Oklahoma's first in 2000 no other team has won more than two.

Over Lincoln Riley's four years as head coach, Oklahoma boasts an astounding 34-5 record in conference play. For 2021, the Sooners return 13 players who started at least eight games for the 2020 squad, which defeated Iowa State 27-21 in the Big 12 title bout.

OU's portion of 2021 Big 12 Media Days featuring Riley, H-back Jeremiah Hall and outside linebacker Nik Bonitto is scheduled for July 14. The Sooners open 2021 conference play against West Virginia on Sept. 25 in Norman.

