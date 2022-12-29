OU football notebook: Final farewell for Broiles

Final farewell

Justin Broiles’ family — like many across the country — had air travel issues this week.

Getting to Orlando to watch their favorite football player wasn’t easy, but making a 17-hour drive to watch Oklahoma’s game against Florida State at the Cheez-It Bowl was a no-brainer.

“Whether we had to enlist some more drivers or some more family members, we were going to go to this game,” his mom Tiffany Broiles said.

Broiles played his final game with the Sooners on Thursday.

Tiffany Broiles was asked before the game what she expected her emotions to be like during the bowl game.

“We are extremely proud of him,” she said. “He has been through a lot in through his career. We saw the growth, we saw the maturity. There were times he could have walked away or done something different. But his growth and maturity helped him overcome.

“I think that’s what makes me more proud of the man he has become and the stronger he got during this whole process.”

Justin Broiles, a OC Marshall High School graduate, ended his prep career inside the Camping World Stadium when he played in the Under Armour All-Star game. His college career was completed inside the same stadium.

Tiffany Broiles was accompanied by her husband Mitch and their daughter Jaidyn at the Cheez-It Bowl.

As a parent, you don’t only watch your son create friendships. Tiffany Broiles will miss her football family consisting of parents.

There will be memories of games that will always be celebrated, as well as a diploma. Justin Broiles graduated in May 2019 with a degree in African American Studies and a minor in criminology.

“We always tell him you did what we asked you to do,” Tiffany Broiles said. “You got your degree, you checked the box. Not everyone is blessed to have the opportunity to have their schooling paid for. He took advantage of what they asked him to do.

“That’s what we’re most proud of. If his football career ends tomorrow or further down the line, you still have your degree to fall back on.”

Shorthanded offensive line

The ongoing depletion of OU’s offensive line grew in Orlando as the Sooners began the Cheez-It Bowl down four regular starters up front.

Left guard Chris Murray dressed and participated in pregame warmups but missed his first start of the season in the trip to Camping World Stadium. Murray’s absence from the season finale snaps a 25-game start streak for the senior dating back to the start of the 2021 season.

His void on the left side marked the latest in a series of hits to OU’s offensive line unit over the last six weeks. Season-ending surgery in late-November kept center Andrew Raym from the Sooners’ final three games. Earlier this month, OU lost two more starters when tackles Anton Harrison and Wanya Morris announced their plans to enter the NFL Draft.

After Florida State found points on its opening drive through Ryan Fitzgerald’s 22-yard field goal, the following Sooners got the start up front for OU: left tackle Jacob Sexton, left guard Savion Byrd, center Robert Congel, right guard McKade Mettauer and right tackle Tyler Guyton.

The new-look offensive line unit stayed intact only momentarily. Sexton, the freshman tackle who made his first career start Thursday, limped off after the Sooners’ third play from scrimmage and was replaced by redshirt sophomore Aaryn Parks. Sexton did not return.

Byrd was later flagged for a holding penalty that nullified Gavin Sawchuk’s 16-yard touchdown run before halftime.

Without Murray, right guard McKade Mettauer finished as the last man standing from OU’s opening day starting five. The Cal transfer started all 13 games in his debut season, upping his career tally to 41. Guyton’s start marked his fifth in 2022.

Injury report

Notable players to dress: QB Ralph Rucker, WR J.J. Hester, WR Nic Anderson. QB General Booty, RB Marcus Major, C Andrew Raym, DT Kevin Gilliam, LB Jake McCoy

As Venables confirmed Wednesday, Marcus Major (right foot) and Andrew Raym (undisclosed season-ending surgery) were both ruled out for the Cheez-It Bowl.

Hester suited up for his fourth game of the season Thursday. The Missouri transfer from Tulsa had not dressed since OU’s Sept. 17 visit to Nebraska.

Booty, the junior college transfer, was spotted with tape on his throwing hand pregame.

Murray missed his first start of the season for undisclosed reasons. Sexton did not return after his first-quarter exit.

Cornerback Woodi Washington exited with an apparent shoulder injury in the third quarter and later returned.

Remembering the Pirate

OU remembered former offensive coordinator Mike Leach with a helmet decal during the game.

The Sooners’ equipment staff placed a pirate sticker on each helmet in remembrance of the late Mississippi State head coach, who died Dec. 12.

Leach was the Sooners’ offensive coordinator during the 1999 season, the first of Bob Stoops’ legendary career. After that one season, he left to take over the Texas Tech program.

Venables was the Sooners’ linebackers coach in the 1999 campaign.

