OU basketball: Sooners forward Rick Issanza withdraws from transfer portal, per report

Oklahoma forward Rick Issanza has withdrawn from the NCAA Transfer Portal and returned to the Sooners' team, according to the Oklahoman's Justin Martinez.

Issanza entered the portal on June 14 after appearing in five games for Oklahoma last season and now fills out the Sooners' final scholarship spot for the 2021-22 season. Since new coach Porter Moser arrived at OU, the Sooners have added transfers Tanner Groves and Ethan Chargois, from Eastern Washington and SMU respectively, to their front court mix.

Before deciding to return to Norman, Issanza was the 10th player from Oklahoma's 2020-21 roster who planned to leave after head coach Lon Kruger's retirement. Kruger decided to finish his storied coaching career on March 29, and OU hired Moser away from Loyola Chicago as his replacement on April 3.

A Kinsha, Congo native, Issanza was once a three-star prospect and the No. 38 center in the 2019 recruiting class, according to Rivals.com. He has played no more than nine minutes in a game at Oklahoma while averaging 1.8 rebounds.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.