STILLWATER – Avery Anderson smiled and waved to the crowd at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

Oklahoma State’s senior guard had undergone successful surgery on his left wrist hours earlier. Accompanied by his parents, Anderson sat behind the Cowboys’ bench in street clothes, watching his team play against Texas Tech.

During a media timeout, his presence was brought to the attention of the crowd, who gave him a loud cheer. On Thursday, OSU coach Mike Boynton talked about the significance of Anderson off the court, helping to coach his teammates.

But on the court, the Cowboys have leaned on a handful of guards to replace Anderson’s expertise. It’s a process Boynton said the group is still experimenting with.

“I think every game will present something a little bit different in that regard,” he said. “The way Tech plays is very different than the way Iowa State is going to play.

“(We’re) talking about a guy who plays 30 minutes a game; we’ve got to fill those gaps in with different ways.”

During the Wednesday night experiment against the Red Raiders, OSU opted to go bigger than usual. Woody Newton, Kalib Boone and Moussa Cisse all played 20-plus minutes. Tyreek Smith added 11.

Freshman Quion Williams carried 17 minutes and scored 10 points, the most he’s recorded in conference play.

“That will be something we continue to look at just because we don’t have the depth,” Boynton added.

With guards, Bryce Thompson, Caleb Asberry and John-Michael Wright started – and expected more for Boynton to make. But playing in a key reserve role, Chris Harris Jr. notched 22 minutes with four points and two assists.

“We handled the ball really well,” Harris said. “We didn’t have that many turnovers last game and we just really wanted to not be what Avery is, but contribute.

“We just wanted everybody to contribute.”

Other storylines

Brown’s playing time: OSU walk-on guard Naz Brown played two minutes late in the first half against Texas Tech, recording an assist and helping contribute without Anderson.

It’s the most minutes Brown has played since OSU’s game against Tulsa on Nov. 25, and the longest the freshman guard has played in a Big 12 game this season.

“I appreciate Coach Mike trusting me to be in that situation but it’s mostly from like practice and learning from guys like Chris Harris, John-Michael and Avery,” Brown said.

Brown said he didn’t know before the game if he would be playing but after being inserted in practice to run certain plays he thought he might see time.

“He’s earned of the locker room because he’s got a great sense of humility, he works really hard and I think he’s about winning,” Boynton said.

Scouting the Cyclones: No. 11 Iowa State enters Saturday’s contest with a 12-0 record at Hilton Coliseum this season, the only Big 12 school yet to lose at home.

“I’ll put it up there with the best venues in college basketball,” Boynton said. “It kind of flies under the radar.”

The Cyclones have already seen the Cowboys this season, with OSU upsetting the then-ranked No. 12 team 61-59 at Gallagher-Iba Arena. In that game, the Cowboys were led by 18 points from Anderson and 13 from Kalib Boone.

Woody Newton led all with six rebounds.

ISU’s offense is powered by Jaren Holmes (13.8 points per game) and Gabe Kalscheur (13). Center Osun Osunniyi scored 15 points in the teams’ first meeting, leading all ISU players.

Oklahoma State at Iowa State

5 p.m. Saturday, Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa

TV/Radio: ESPN2, KTSB-1170

Records: OSU 15-9, 6-5 Big 12; ISU 16-7, 7-4

Last meeting: On Jan. 21, 2023, OSU won 61-59 in Stillwater.

All-time series: OSU leads 71-67.