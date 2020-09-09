OSU wrestler Daton Fix receives one-year sanction after testing positive for a prohibited substance (copy)

The USADA announced Tuesday that Oklahoma State wrestler Daton Fix has received a one-year probation after testing positive for a prohibited substance.
A three-member panel of the American Arbitration Association (AAA) decided the sanction after Fix tested positive for ostarine.
“Ostarine is a Non-Specified Substance in the class of Anabolic Agents and is prohibited at all times under the USADA Protocol for Olympic and Paralympic Movement Testing, the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee National Anti-Doping Policies, and the United World Wrestling Anti-Doping Rules, all of which have adopted the World Anti-Doping Code and the World Anti-Doping Agency Prohibited List,” the statement said.
The panel concluded Fix, who’s from Sand Springs, drank from a water bottle his father prepared for himself and left in the family’s refrigerator. Fix drank out of the water bottle without knowing his father added ostarine to the mixture.
An athlete’s ineligibility may be reduced after using a prohibited substance if the violation was unintentional. The panel agreed Fix’s violation was unintentional and wasn’t meant to enhance his athletic performance. They gave Fix a three-year reduction on his sanction, which resulted in one year of ineligibility.
Fix’s year of ineligibility began Feb. 10.
