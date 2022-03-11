OSU women eliminated in Big 12 Tournament; Jim Littell era over

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jim Littell era is over at Oklahoma State after the Cowgirls lost 76-36 to top-seeded Baylor on Friday in the Big 12 women's tournament at Municipal Auditorium.

The Cowgirls trailed 41-14 at halftime and 66-21 after three quarters. Kassidy De Lapp led OSU (9-20) with nine points.

The ninth-seeded Cowgirls opened the tournament on Thursday with a 73-58 win over No. 8-seed Texas Tech.

On Monday, it was announced that Littell would not return for a 12th season as the Cowgirls’ head coach.

Baylor junior Ja'Mee Asberry, an East Central High School graduate and Oklahoma State transfer, led all scorers with 16 points.

The Big 12 semifinals are Saturday and a champion will be crowned on Sunday. The title game is at 1 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN2.