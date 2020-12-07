OSU women down SMU

Oklahoma State bounced back from its first loss of the season behind Natasha Mack's game-high 18 points, 11 rebounds and six blocked shots in a 75-63 win against SMU on Monday night in Stillwater.

SMU (0-3) led the majority of the first quarter, connecting on three of its eight attempts from beyond the arc. The Mustangs forced the Cowgirls (3-1) into three turnovers and a 1-of-8 effort from the floor over the last three minutes to lead 15-11 after the first quarter.

The SMU lead grew to 20-13 in the second before freshman Lexy Keys drilled back-to-back 3-pointers to fuel an 12-0 run over a five-minute span to move the Cowgirls back in front, 25-20. OSU led 31-29 at the half.

The Cowgirls scored eight of the first 10 points in the second half to extend their margin and pushed the margin to double figures at 47-37 after a blocked shot by freshman Taylen Collins led to a transition basket at the offensive end.

Ja'Mee Asberry finished with 10 points in the quarter as OSU took a 57-49 lead into the final 10 minutes.

-- From staff reports