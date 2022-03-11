OSU Sports Extra: Mike Boynton's presence at Big 12 Tournament

Plus, Guerin Emig and Eli Lederman talk about the future of Tulsa players Keylan and Kalib Boone and Bryce Thompson and the rest of the Cowboys basketball roster; OSU parting ways with women's basketball coach Jim Littell; the state of the wrestling program and more.
Eli Lederman
OSU Sports Writer
I cover Oklahoma State athletics for the Tulsa World. I have previously worked for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Emporia Gazette in Kansas and the Columbia Missourian. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2020 and am a native of Mamaroneck, NY.
Guerin Emig
Sports Columnist
I'm the proud father of Gretchen and Holden. Devoted husband to Christy, who has been my best friend since biology class at Booker T. Washington. I covered the OU Sooners for 15 years. That was both challenging and rewarding. Now I get to write columns.
