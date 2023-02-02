WR TYKIE ANDREWS

Height/Weight: 6-1, 185 pounds

Hometown/School: Enid (Enid High School)

Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports); 2 stars (Rivals)

Andrews played for former OSU receiver Rashuan Woods at Enid, recording 1,151 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns on 135 catches as a senior.

OL JAMISON MEJIA

Height/Weight: 6-5, 280 pounds

Hometown/School: Broken Arrow (Broken Arrow High School)

Star rating: N/A (247Sports); N/A (Rivals)

A late addition in the Cowboys’ class, Mejia recorded 88 pancake blocks and allowed zero sacks as a senior at Broken Arrow. Chose OSU over offers from Virginia, Arkansas State, Tulsa, Tulane and USF among others.

WR JALEN POPE

Height/Weight: 6-0, 185 pounds

Hometown/School: Aledo, Texas (Aledo High School)

Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports); 3 stars (Rivals)

One of three wide receivers in OSU’s 2023 class, Pope set a Texas Class 5A state championship record with eight receptions, 229 yards and three touchdowns. Pope is ranked a top 250 player in Texas by 247Sports and finished his senior season with 1,252 yards and 14 touchdowns.

RB SESI VAILAHI

Height/Weight: 5-11, 195 pounds

Hometown/School: Salt Lake City (West High School)

Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports); 3 stars (Rivals)

The only running back in OSU’s 2023 class, Vailahi was tabbed the No. 130 running back in the country. He recorded 12 total touchdowns as a senior.