OSU pregame notes: ...Birmingham settling in at LT, Boise State roster news

BOISE, Idaho —

Birmingham settling in at left tackle

Late in the week ahead of OSU’s 28-23 win over Tulsa on Sept. 11, redshirt sophomore right guard Cole Birmingham learned he was set to make a second straight start for the Cowboys, except this time it would come at left tackle.

“Coach (Charlie) Dickey just called me into his office and told me,” Birmingham said this week. “He knows what he’s doing so I listen to him.”

Birmingham held his own in Week 2 outside of his traditional position and will start again at left tackle on Saturday against Boise State. The start marks three in three games for the 6-foot-5, 308-pound lineman a year after injury wiped out nearly all of his 2020 season, when Birmingham suffered a Week 1 ankle injury that sidelined him until the Cowboys’ Cheez-It Bowl victory over Miami.

“I still went to meetings and everything,” Birmingham said of his time out. “So I was trying to be around it as much as possible so I didn’t get out of the loop. The process was hard but it was good.”

His place at left tackle leaves both Taylor Miterko and Caleb Etienne — the lineman who battled for the left tackle spot in the preseason — in backup roles.