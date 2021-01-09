OSU moves to 5-0 in Big 12 with rout of TCU

For the first time since 1992-93, Oklahoma State's women's basketball team improved to 5-0 in league play with its 69-50 win over TCU on Saturday in Stillwater.

The Cowgirls (9-2, 5-0 Big 12) used a 16-2 run to take a 22-8 lead after the first quarter and never looked back. OSU pushed its lead to 37-22 at the half.

Senior Natasha Mack got going in the third quarter for the Cowgirls, scoring 17 points and hitting all seven of her shots from the floor as OSU stretched the lead to as many as 27. The Cowgirls closed the quarter on an 8-2 run and hit their last five shots from the floor to lead, 63-36, heading into the final 10 minutes.