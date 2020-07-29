Oklahoma State University faculty members discussed student COVID-19 testing, the university’s new mask policy, hybrid classes and more in a virtual town hall Tuesday.
OSU announced its Cowboys Coming Back Plan in June, but many students, faculty members and parents were still unsure of how the process of returning to Stillwater in August would work. People were allowed to submit questions beforehand, and faculty and staff involved in the planning process answered them during the town hall.
The panel did its best to provide clarification on the areas of the coming back plan that seemed to cause the most concern and confusion, which included how the university plans to handle student COVID-19 testing and active cases and how hybrid classes will work.
This year’s move-in process will look different than it has in the past as the university tries to follow the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s social distancing guidelines. All students living in residence halls on campus are required to be tested for COVID-19 at move-in. Students have been assigned a move-in time slot and a testing station to report to when they move in, and they’re only allowed to bring two people to help them. Masks are required to be worn at all times in the common areas.
“That testing, that’ll be part of their move-in process,” said Chris Barlow, the senior director of University Health Services.
Barlow also said that while it’s not required, all students are encouraged to limit their travel and self-quarantine for two weeks before returning to campus. Students will not be required to move off campus after Thanksgiving even though the university will transition to all online classes at that point.
Some of the university’s other policies include a strict face mask policy in all buildings and classrooms and as well as social distancing.
Doug Hallenbeck, the vice president of student affairs, said faculty members have been told to tell students to leave if they don’t have masks, and he encourages people to keep some disposable masks on them at all times to offer to others in case they forget theirs.
However, Jeanette Mendez, the vice provost of Academic Affairs, said most if not all classes will have the ability to live stream lectures. This is meant to give students an option if they don’t feel comfortable coming to class in person, and students just need to communicate with their professors if they want to use that option. Mendez also said professors have been asked not to use attendance as a part of students’ grade calculations this semester to encourage students to stay home if they’re feeling unwell.
To encourage proper social distancing in the classroom, Mendez said classrooms will only operate at about 25% capacity. The university has also gotten creative in finding new facilities to use as classrooms.
“There’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to have classes in places like Gallagher-Iba Arena,” Mendez said. “We’ll have some classes in the press box in Boone Pickens Stadium.”
Mendez said the fall class schedule is close to completion but hasn’t been finalized, so students need to check their schedules for classroom changes or to see if their classes have been moved online.
Another change to the classroom is that some classes will be hybrid, part online and part in person. Mendez said it’s up to each professor how they choose to make hybrid classes work, but most will have students come to campus once a week and meet online the rest of the week. For in-person classes, professors have been asked to keep a seating chart.
Barlow said some of the changes to the classrooms are not just for student and faculty safety, but to help with contact tracing. An example he gave was the seating charts and social distancing. If these are done properly, Barlow said not every member of a class would have to quarantine if one student tests positive for COVID-19.
Classes at OSU will start Aug. 17. More information about the Cowboys Coming Back Plan can be found on the OSU website.