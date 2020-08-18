Oklahoma State fan Chad Lanier has been tailgating at Oklahoma State football games for more than 20 years.

The sea of orange congregating outside of Boone Pickens Stadium on game day is a fan experience like no other. OSU senior associate athletic director Kevin Klintworth’s tweet Friday alluded to the tailgating culture in Stillwater.

“How big is tailgating at #okstate?” Klintworth asked on Twitter. “I have seen people tailgating this summer while the campus has been empty — probably in their normal Saturday spots.”

Tailgating is so much a part of the OSU fan experience that multiple generations are included in Lanier’s usual tailgating group.

“Kids who grow up at tailgates/games and attend OSU are now participating as adults. My son included,” Lanier said in a message to the Tulsa World.

Tailgating has been canceled this season after COVID-19 concerns forced Oklahoma State to prohibit tailgating on campus. Lanier is exploring other options to possibly fill the void.

“Some of us will still go and find some other ways to gather and enjoy each other’s company,” said Lanier, who attended OSU in the early 1990s. “Unfortunately, I have no idea what that means yet. Long story to say it will drastically alter our game day experience.”

OSU alum Rusty James is a diehard fan whose daughter, Sutton, is a junior at OSU and a sports communications intern. James, a 1990 graduate, is an avid tailgater but is willing to sacrifice that experience if it helps secure a fall season.

“I think the ride or die guys, the families that are there for the whole football picture, see what’s happening today and it’s just flexibility,” James said. “We’re going to have to get a little creative in what we do and just make the best of it. I’m excited the Big 12 hasn’t called the season off. Making lemonade out of lemons at this point in time.”

OSU alumni such as James see the cancellation as a necessary sacrifice, while alumni like 2008 graduate Johnny Ray have emotions somewhere in the middle. Alumni Tim Wright believe OSU should continue to allow tailgating and homecoming activities.

“The electricity and excitement of the day will not be the same and that will be disappointing for the students on campus,” Wright said in an email to the Tulsa World. “A part of college life that they will not get to experience. I don't believe the administrators even consider how the college experience will be affected for all students when they make decisions like this one and canceling the homecoming events.

"The students put a lot of work and pride into the homecoming events and build friendships with other students that they normally wouldn't, and now (that) has been taken away from them. … OSU should allow both and not cancel either one in my non-scientific opinion.”

Ray, who has three children, usually goes to a few games each season and tries to tailgate as often as he can. He enjoys giving his oldest son the chance to high-five some of his favorite players during OSU’s game-day walk to the stadium but the pandemic has stripped that away this year.

“I feel like that whole deal is huge, especially for the younger ones who get to see the players that they see on TV,” Ray said. “…I’m kind of on the line. I understand with the ramifications of the pandemic and everything. I get it, but you’re still missing out on that whole tailgating and the walk. That’s just huge.”

James, who is 53 years old, says he still gets goosebumps watching the team prepare for its walk toward the stadium. He also gets to watch his daughter hold an important role sprinting across the field to hand halftime stats to the visiting team. The entire experience is what helps make being an OSU fan so special for James.

“You walk in there on game day we’re all family, that big sea of bright orange on game day,” James said. “Hopefully, we pull out a W. If we don’t we all cry together. We all win together. …If we have to hit the pause button on that I’m good because we know it’s coming back. We’ll get back there in some form.

"Let’s get a little creative this year. If it’s a 50% stadium, 25% stadium I’m good with that. Let’s get our boys on the field and show what we’ve got because at the end of the day we’ll put ourselves up against anybody else team-wise and we have the athletes to prove it. We as fans, alumni or donors or whatever, we just need to make sure that we follow the rules that Oklahoma State and Stillwater set in play."

Big 12 releases revised 10-game football schedules

2020 Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll