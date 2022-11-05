OSU basketball season preview: Postseason ban behind them, Cowboys start a new chapter

After an NCAA ban kept Oklahoma State from competing in the postseason a year ago, the Cowboys are ready to put that in the past and start a new chapter.

"That kind of signified that part of it being over," coach Mike Boynton said. "I'm just kind of trying to be as focused on the guys we have now and what we can accomplish with this group in this particular year but also continue to build a constant and continuous successful program here."

For his sixth season at the helm, Boynton's team returns three starters. OSU lost several players to the portal but added two transfers and signed a freshman.

The road back to the postseason starts Monday night with a home game against UT Arlington.

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Coach: Mike Boynton, 87-73 in sixth year

2021-22 record: 15-15, 8-10 Big 12

2021-22 finish: Did not appear in the postseason because of an NCAA ban

Preseason Big 12 poll: Picked to finish tied for fifth by the league's coaches​

Key returners: Senior guard Avery Anderson III (12.1 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 2.3 APG); junior guard Bryce Thompson (10.6 PPG, 2.3 RPG, 41.3% FGs); senior forward Kalib Boone (5.8 PPG, 2.4 RPG, 1.3 BPG); junior center Moussa Cisse (7.2 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 1.9 BPG)

Key newcomers: High Point transfer John-Michael Wright (18.4 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 3.4 APG); Texas State transfer Caleb Asberry (13.6 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 38.7% 3s); freshman guard Quion Williams (N/A)

Three storylines

• Upgraded size inside

Rather than have Kalib Boone come off the bench, Mike Boynton opted to move Boone to the four in the starting lineup and have him play alongside Moussa Cisse, creating more of a dominant inside presence defensively and allowing the guards to go to work offensively on the perimeter. Cisse also has progressed on offense and is becoming more of a complete player, forcing defenses to focus on him. In the exhibition, OSU totaled 54 points in the paint without much effort. When reserve forward Tyreek Smith comes in, Boone can slide to the five and the Cowboys can use a smaller lineup.

• Shooting consistency

OSU spent the offseason working toward more accurate shooting from long range, an area of weakness last season that played a role in losses. Although the exhibition didn't show much improvement, there is potential for that particularly when everyone settles into their roles. Caleb Asberry hit his share of big shots at Texas State, and veteran Chris Harris Jr. is back from injury and expected to contribute. The Cowboys might not lead the Big 12 in 3-point shooting, but they can and should be better than they were last year.

• Limited depth a concern

When grad transfer Russell Harrison had his NCAA appeal denied in September, OSU had its number of scholarship players drop to 11. On one hand, it gets two of the three scholarship reductions out of the way this season. On the other hand, the Cowboys will have to suffer through any injuries with fewer bodies available. That will make bench development especially important, to maximize what each player brings to the table. Woody Newton, a 6-foot-9 reserve with versatility, is an intriguing piece that could become more valuable if an injury occurs.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World