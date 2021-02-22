OSU 74, Texas Tech 69: Cowboys beat Texas Tech in overtime for the second time this season

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State guard Keylan Boone hadn’t scored a point for Oklahoma State since Jan. 23, but he scored arguably the most important five points in the 74-69 overtime win against No. 18 Texas Tech on Monday.
Boone scored a 3-pointer on his first shot of the game that ended a 10-0 Texas Tech run with 13:26 left in regulation. The Cowboys were struggling to find offense to start the second half and their best player, Cade Cunningham, was sitting on the bench after picking up his fourth foul at the 16:48 mark.
OSU didn’t score for the first 6:30 of the second half and Texas Tech looked to be in full control with a 47-36 lead without Cunningham on the floor.
Boone ended the drought and sparked a 15-0 run that gave the Cowboys a 51-47 lead with 9:46 left after it looked like the Cowboys were in jeopardy of getting in a deep hole.
Boone’s final two points came when he knocked down two free throws with 14.9 seconds left in overtime to give the Cowboys a 72-69 lead on the way to completing the regular-season sweep over the Red Raiders in Gallagher-Iba Arena. It was OSU’s fifth-consecutive win at home and the fourth win over a top-25 opponent. Both games against Texas Tech finished in overtime.
Boone has struggled this season and hasn’t played more than eight minutes in a game since he played 13 minutes at Iowa State on Jan. 25. Boone didn’t play at all in the last game against the Cyclones and only played one minute in each of the previous two games before that. But OSU win the game without Boone’s 13 minutes on Monday.
“His minutes were tremendous from an energy standpoint,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said. “You look at the stat sheet and try to figure out why. If you didn’t watch the game you don’t know why I would say that. But if you were in that game, you that when he came in the tide turned.”
Boone sparked the 15-0 run, but it was Avery Anderson III who kept it going. He scored eight points during that 3:40 stretch and 14 of his 16 points came in the second half and overtime.
Cunningham was on the bench for nearly the entire 15-0 run and he checked back in at the 10:11 mark. He never picked up his fifth foul and remained on the court for the rest of the game. He finished with 20 points and five rebounds. Kalib Boone finished with 18 points and seven rebounds.
“Avery in a lot of ways was the most important player on the court because he had to do it on both ends for a pretty long period of time,” Boynton said. “We stuck him on (Mac) McClung. He guarded him, made it hard for him to catch it. …He’s just becoming a really, really good player.”
Both teams traded baskets near the end of regulation and Anderson knocked down two free throws to give OSU a 65-63 lead with 32.7 seconds left. Texas Tech tied the game with 2.8 seconds left in the regulation when Terrence Shannon Jr. found a wide-open Kyler Edwards under the basket during a scramble after Mac McClung missed a 3-pointer. Rondel Walker had an open look with a 3-point shot at the buzzer that missed off the front of the rim.
Neither team could get any real separation in the first half. The 17-12 Texas Tech lead was the biggest lead by either team in the first half and the first 20 minutes were anchored by two players on both teams.
Cunningham spent nearly all of the first six minutes without a shot attempt but scored 13 points in the final 14:15 of the first half. He and Kalib Boone combined for 24 of OSU’s 36 first-half points.
Shannon and Kevin McCullar combined for 20 points in the first 20 minutes to give the Red Raiders a 37-36 halftime lead. No other player on either team scored more than four points in the first half. The Cowboys held McClung, the third-best scorer in the Big 12, to four points first-half points. He finished with 17.