OSU, 20 Kansas State 18: A banged up OSU team grinds out a win in Manhattan to stay atop of the Big 12

MANHATTAN Kan. — Oklahoma State left Bill Snyder Family Stadium with a win Saturday, but it wasn’t pretty.
After suffering its first conference loss to Texas last week, the No. 14 Cowboys traveled to Manhattan with a banged-up group and bounced back with a 20-18 win over Kansas State to remain at the top of the Big 12 standings.
Iowa State and OSU (5-1, 4-1 Big 12) are now the only Big 12 teams with one league loss. Multiple players missed practice time through the week, including receiver Tylan Wallace, who only participated in one special teams play Saturday.
The Cowboys will need better production from the offense, but when the team is dealing with injuries, sometimes just getting out with a win is good enough. A loss would have put OSU’s Big 12 title hopes in jeopardy.
“We were pretty beat up,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said. “We had a number of guys not practice this week on offense, and it showed today. Quite a few of them just played without even practicing hardly at all, and that’s extremely difficult.”
Running backs Chuba Hubbard and LD Brown didn’t practice much and the Cowboys continued to deal with injuries on the offensive line. Brown still rushed for 110 yards on 15 carries. Receiver Dillon Stoner caught seven passes for 62 yards. The Cowboys protected the ball this time, but scoring was an issue.
After surviving K-State (4-3, 4-2), OSU will need to find a way to get its offense going before its next stop in Norman on Nov. 21. Having an off week will give the Cowboys time to heal from a few nagging injuries and spend more time on getting the offense in some type of rhythm before the final four regular-season games.
The defense has played with confidence all year, and its impressive play Saturday helped keep the Cowboys from suffering back-to-back losses.
Jason Taylor's 85-yard return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter after K-State quarterback Will Howard’s fumble fell into his lap helped OSU overcome the offense’s low scoring.
OSU was held scoreless in the first half for the first time since 2014.
Taylor’s touchdown gave OSU a 20-12 lead with 6:32 left in the game. A failed two-point conversion following a K-State touchdown cut OSU’s lead to 20-18 with 2:08 left. The Wildcats had a chance for a game-winning drive with 1:47 remaining, but a Tre Sterling interception on the first play of the drive sealed the win for the Cowboys.
“We played OK offensively in the second half, but it wasn’t anything to write home about, so our defense needed to make plays,” Gundy said. “Obviously, we got a strip and the ball went into Jason’s hand and he was able to score. And then at the end, Tre Sterling made the play on the overthrow.”
Oklahoma State’s only offensive touchdown came on a 9-yard run from former Bixby standout Brennan Presley with 7:30 left in the third quarter. The Cowboys didn’t get their first points until Alex Hale’s field goal a little over five minutes into the second half. The Cowboys outscored K-State 20-6 in the final two quarters.
"We didn't get quality work," Gundy said of OSU's practice time leading up to the game. "And when you don't get quality work during the week in practice, the results usually aren't very good. But they found a way to win the game and ultimately that's all that matters. It wasn't easy and it wasn't pretty, but they found a way to win the football game."
