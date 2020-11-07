OSU, 20 Kansas State 18: A banged up OSU team grinds out a win in Manhattan to stay atop of the Big 12

After surviving K-State (4-3, 4-2), OSU will need to find a way to get its offense going before its next stop in Norman on Nov. 21. Having an off week will give the Cowboys time to heal from a few nagging injuries and spend more time on getting the offense in some type of rhythm before the final four regular-season games.

The defense has played with confidence all year, and its impressive play Saturday helped keep the Cowboys from suffering back-to-back losses.

Jason Taylor's 85-yard return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter after K-State quarterback Will Howard’s fumble fell into his lap helped OSU overcome the offense’s low scoring.

OSU was held scoreless in the first half for the first time since 2014.

Taylor’s touchdown gave OSU a 20-12 lead with 6:32 left in the game. A failed two-point conversion following a K-State touchdown cut OSU’s lead to 20-18 with 2:08 left. The Wildcats had a chance for a game-winning drive with 1:47 remaining, but a Tre Sterling interception on the first play of the drive sealed the win for the Cowboys.