For the first time, all of the Class 6A and 5A state basketball tournament games will be played at one site.

Lloyd Noble Center in Norman will host all of the 6A and 5A games this week.

In the past, the main site was joined by three sub-sites as quarterfinal hosts. But the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association is adopting the new format to give all players an opportunity to play at the main site.

As a result, the 5A tournament will start Wednesday — a day earlier than usual. Each of the first three days at Lloyd Noble Center will include eight games, split with four each in two sessions. The first game is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. and the last game at 9 p.m.

In the quarterfinals, all the girls games will be played in the first session and all the boys games in the second session. Defending 5A champion Memorial will play the 9 p.m. game Wednesday against Oklahoma City Southeast.

In a change in Friday semifinal scheduling, all the girls games will be played in the early session and all the boys games are in the second session. In the past, boys and girls games were split over both sessions.

This will be the second consecutive year that Lloyd Noble Center has hosted the 6A and 5A state tournaments.

The 6A boys and girls fields each include three Tulsa-metro teams, with Broken Arrow and Booker T. Washington each sending their boys and girls teams. In 5A boys, there are three Tulsa teams plus Tahlequah, and in 5A girls, there are four Tulsa-area teams plus Tahlequah. Both of Holland Hall’s teams advanced to state. In 5A girls, there is a quarterfinal matchup between Tulsa-metro teams, Sapulpa against Glenpool at 1:30 p.m.

In Classes 4A and 2A. all quarterfinal and championship games will be played at the State Fairgrounds’ Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City. There will be eight games each day Tuesday through Friday with six finals on Saturday.

The 2A quarterfinals are on Tuesday, with 4A on Wednesday and 3A on Thursday. On Friday, the 4A semifinals will be at Yukon High School while 3A and 2A are at Jim Norick Arena. For Tulsa-area fans, Wednesday night will be a prime time in 4A girls as Verdigris faces Fort Gibson at 7:30 p.m. and top-ranked Lincoln Christian will meet Classen SAS at 9 p.m.