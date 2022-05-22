Osage Bronc Days at Osage County Fairgrounds

Paying tribute to the classic event in rodeo, Osage Bronc Days PRCA Xtreme Broncs at the Osage County Fairgrounds featured 50 of the top PRCA bronc riders, as well as rookie bronc riders competing on the toughest broncs.

The Osage Bronc Days have been on the rise, gaining global and regional attention. It has now established itself as an annual event in Osage county. Not only was the event supported by national and local partnerships, but contestants poured in from all over the United States and Canada to compete.