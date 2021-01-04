ORU's Kevin Obanor named Summit League Player of the Week

Oral Roberts junior Kevin Obanor was named the Summit League Player of the Week for the second time this season after averaging 33 points and 11 rebounds in a pair of double-digit road wins at Omaha, league officials announced Monday.

Obanor propelled the Golden Eagles to a 2-0 start in league play with a pair of double-doubles that pushed his league-leading total in that category to five. In the opener, he scored a career-high 39 points and pulled down 10 rebounds in the 95-83 victory. The Houston native went 16-for-23 from the field, including a 6-for-11 effort from beyond the arc.

In the 86-75 win on Sunday, Obanor scored 27 points and added 12 rebounds. He continued his torrid shooting, going 8-for-14 from the field and connecting on 3-of-5 attempts from distance.