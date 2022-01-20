Oral Roberts saw a four-game winning streak end as the cold-shooting Golden Eagles fell to North Dakota 53-34 on Thursday night in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

Oral Roberts (9-9, 4-3 in Summit League) shot just 22.4% from the floor in the game.

Hannah Cooper and Trinity Moore split the team-high in scoring with six points each.

After the first quarter, the Golden Eagles trailed by just four. Hannah Cooper knocked down a triple to tie the game at three before the Fighting Hawks responded with a 9-2 run. Over the final 4:22, ORU outscored North Dakota 5-2 with buckets by Trinity Moore and Tirzah Moore.

In the second quarter, ORU mustered just six points off of a stifling Fighting Hawks defense. The Golden Eagles shot just 12.5% from the floor in the frame, highlighted by a three-pointer from Faith Paramore. Katie Scott picked up the only other Golden Eagle field goal in the quarter.