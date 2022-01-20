Oral Roberts saw a four-game winning streak end as the cold-shooting Golden Eagles fell to North Dakota 53-34 on Thursday night in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
Oral Roberts (9-9, 4-3 in Summit League) shot just 22.4% from the floor in the game.
Hannah Cooper and Trinity Moore split the team-high in scoring with six points each.
After the first quarter, the Golden Eagles trailed by just four. Hannah Cooper knocked down a triple to tie the game at three before the Fighting Hawks responded with a 9-2 run. Over the final 4:22, ORU outscored North Dakota 5-2 with buckets by Trinity Moore and Tirzah Moore.
In the second quarter, ORU mustered just six points off of a stifling Fighting Hawks defense. The Golden Eagles shot just 12.5% from the floor in the frame, highlighted by a three-pointer from Faith Paramore. Katie Scott picked up the only other Golden Eagle field goal in the quarter.
The third quarter once again saw a slow start for the Golden Eagles. Over the first 6:41, North Dakota outscored ORU 9-3 with the lone basket coming from Cooper - her second three of the game. At the 2:39 mark, the Moore twins connected on a high-low pass with Trinity Moore picking up the basket. Trinity added another layup before the end of the quarter to continue an offensive burst.
In the fourth quarter, ORU went on a 9-0 run to cut the North Dakota lead to 13. The run proved to be too little, too late and the Fighting Hawks went on a 7-1 run to close the ballgame. ORU's lone point over the final 3:07 was scored by Tierney Coleman.
THE LEADERS
Oral Roberts: Hannah Cooper and Trinity Moore split the team-high in scoring with six points each. Regan Schumacher pulled down five boards to lead the Golden Eagles in rebounding.
North Dakota: Defending TicketSmarter Player of the Week Kacie Borowicz led all scorers with 21 points. Melissa Leet led the Fighting Hawks with 12 rebounds.
INSIDE THE BOX SCORE
- The loss is the first for ORU in 2022 and snaps a four-game winning streak.
- For the first time since February 11, 2016, not a single Golden Eagle scored in double-figures.
- ORU shot 28.1% from long distance - A higher rate than their overall shooting percentage (22.4%).
- Hannah Cooper set a new ORU career-high with two made three-pointers.
- North Dakota blocked 11 shots in the game.
- The ORU bench outscored the Fighting Hawks 16-2, led by Trinity Moore's six points.