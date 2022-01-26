ORU women to host Omaha

Omaha at Oral Roberts
7 p.m. Thursday, Mabee Center
Records: Omaha 6-12, 4-3 Summit; Oral Roberts 9-10, 4-4
Stream: ORU Sports Network
Three Storylines
The matchup: Neither ORU nor Omaha has had much luck recently. The Golden Eagles have lost three in a row, and the Mavericks have dropped four straight. ORU is 6-2 all-time against Omaha in the Mabee Center.
Last time: ORU defeated the Mavericks 50-45 in Omaha on Jan. 1, which sparked a four-game win streak. Omaha failed to connect on any of its 12 3-point attempts that night. Tirzah Moore led the Golden Eagles with 14 points.
Scouting the Mavericks: Omaha’s leading rebounder, Josie Filer, averages 8 boards per game and was problematic for ORU earlier this month, when she pulled down 16 rebounds in the loss. Mariah Murdie and Elena Pilakouta both average double figures in scoring for the Mavericks.