 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ORU women to host Omaha
0 Comments

ORU women to host Omaha

  • Updated
  • 0

Omaha at Oral Roberts

7 p.m. Thursday, Mabee Center

Records: Omaha 6-12, 4-3 Summit; Oral Roberts 9-10, 4-4

Stream: ORU Sports Network

Three Storylines

The matchup: Neither ORU nor Omaha has had much luck recently. The Golden Eagles have lost three in a row, and the Mavericks have dropped four straight. ORU is 6-2 all-time against Omaha in the Mabee Center.

Last time: ORU defeated the Mavericks 50-45 in Omaha on Jan. 1, which sparked a four-game win streak. Omaha failed to connect on any of its 12 3-point attempts that night. Tirzah Moore led the Golden Eagles with 14 points.

Scouting the Mavericks: Omaha’s leading rebounder, Josie Filer, averages 8 boards per game and was problematic for ORU earlier this month, when she pulled down 16 rebounds in the loss. Mariah Murdie and Elena Pilakouta both average double figures in scoring for the Mavericks.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ginnie Graham: I would be a horrible teacher
Columnists

Ginnie Graham: I would be a horrible teacher

  • Updated

"It's one thing to volunteer for an hour at a school for an afterschool program or to be a tutor or guest speaker. It's another to spend at least six hours with 20 to 40 students working on lessons of which I know nothing," Graham says.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert