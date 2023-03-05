No. 5 seed Oral Roberts closed out No. 4 South Dakota with a big fourth quarter as the Golden Eagles defeated the Coyotes 92-69 in Sunday's opening quarterfinal at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls, S.D.

The Coyotes had beat the Golden Eagles by double digits in both of their regular season meetings, but ORU did not let that affect them in this one.

ORU led 22-15 after the first quarter, using an 8-0 run midway through to create a little separation.

Hannah Cooper scored nine of her game-high 24 points in the opening 10 minutes and her squad was able to push its lead to 11 by halftime.

Ruthie Udoumoh provide the scoring spark for ORU in the second half with 19 points, but the Coyotes had a rally left in the tank before the Golde Eagles finally pulled away.

After shooting just 33 percent from the field in the first half, the Coyotes regrouped at the break and blistered the nets in the opening half of the third quarter. USD made six straight field goals during one stretch and pulled within a point at 48-47 on a 3-pointer by Grace Larkins at the 5:00 mark.

The Golden Eagles never relinquished the lead though and pushed their advantage back to nine by the end of the stanza thanks to Uduoumoh, who had 10 points in the quarter, hit a couple of clutch 3-pointers to stem the tide.

ORU kept the momentum into the fourth quarter and had a 20-point lead by the 5:35 mark at 80-60. The Golden Eagles would grow that to 26 as they defeated the Coyotes for the first time in five tries at the postseason tournament.

Cooper would add seven assists, six rebounds and five steals as the Golden Eagles turned 21 Coyotes' turnovers into 28 points. Tirzah Moore joined Cooper and Uduomuh in double figures with 13 and pulled down a team-high eight rebounds.

Larkins and Carley Duffney both had 19 points to lead the Coyotes. Larkins also had a game-high nine rebounds.

The Golden Eagles move on to play South Dakota State in Monday's first semifinal at 12:30 p.m.

As with the case South Dakota, ORU has fallen twice against the No. 1-seeded Summit League Tournament South Dakota State during the regular season.

The first loss to the Jackrabbits was 83-80 in Brookings, S.D., on Dec. 19. The second was 92-67 on Feb. 25 (senior night) at the Mabee Center.