ORU WBB vs. Omaha capsule

Omaha at Oral Roberts
7 p.m. Thursday, Mabee Center
Records: Omaha 6-12, 4-3 Summit; Oral Roberts 9-10, 4-4
Stream: ORU Sports Network
Three Storylines
The matchup: Neither ORU nor Omaha has had much luck recently. The Golden Eagles have lost three in-a-row, and the Mavericks have dropped four-straight. ORU is 6-2 all-time against Omaha in the Mabee Center.
Last time: ORU defeated the Mavericks 50-45 in Omaha on Jan. 1, which sparked a four-game win streak. Omaha failed to connect on any of its 12 3-point attempts that night. Tirzah Moore led the Golden Eagles with 14 points.
Scouting the Mavericks: Omaha’s leading rebounder, Josie Filer, averages 8 boards-a-game and was problematic for ORU earlier this month, when she pulled down 16 rebounds in the loss. Mariah Murdie and Elena Pilakouta both average double-figures in scoring for the Mavericks.