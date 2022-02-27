ORU men claim third seed at conference tourney

The Summit League announced official brackets Saturday night for its men's basketball conference tournament next weekend in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Oral Roberts' men will be third seed at the tournament hosted in the Denny Sanford Premier Center, where the Golden Eagles will look to defend their 2021 conference title.

The Golden Eagles open the three-game tournament against sixth-seed Western Illinois at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, March 6. ORU defeated WIU 87-86 on the road Jan. 8. The Leathernecks returned the favor at the Mabee Center in a 90-85 decision on Feb. 3.

South Dakota State, who beat ORU twice by six or fewer points this season, will be the No. 1 seed after claiming its fifth consecutive regular season conference title.

ORU won the 2021 conference tournament after upsetting S.D. State and North Dakota State on consecutive nights.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.