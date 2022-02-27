 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ORU men claim third seed at conference tourney
0 Comments

ORU men claim third seed at conference tourney

  • 0

The Summit League announced official brackets Saturday night for its men's basketball conference tournament next weekend in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Oral Roberts' men will be third seed at the tournament hosted in the Denny Sanford Premier Center, where the Golden Eagles will look to defend their 2021 conference title.

The Golden Eagles open the three-game tournament against sixth-seed Western Illinois at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, March 6. ORU defeated WIU 87-86 on the road Jan. 8. The Leathernecks returned the favor at the Mabee Center in a 90-85 decision on Feb. 3.

South Dakota State, who beat ORU twice by six or fewer points this season, will be the No. 1 seed after claiming its fifth consecutive regular season conference title.

ORU won the 2021 conference tournament after upsetting S.D. State and North Dakota State on consecutive nights.

bryce.mcKinnis@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I cover sports at the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts University. I previously freelanced for the Edmond Sun, the Daily Ardmoreite and others. I graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2021 via Tishomingo High School in 2017.

Related to this story

Most Popular

State looking to lure huge company to eastern Oklahoma, governor says
Govt-and-politics

State looking to lure huge company to eastern Oklahoma, governor says

  • Updated

A nondisclosure agreement prevents the release of details, according to Gov. Stitt, who said he spoke Monday with the House Republican caucus about the effort. An electric vehicle battery factory reportedly could be at stake for the state.

MidAmerica Industrial Park reportedly in the running for huge electric vehicle battery plant

Mayes County examines proposed TIF for MidAmerica Industrial Park

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert