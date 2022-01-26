ORU MBB vs. Omaha capsule

Oral Roberts at Omaha
7 p.m., Thursday, Baxter Arena, Omaha, Nebraska
Records: Oral Roberts 13-7, 7-2 Summit; Omaha 3-17, 2-7
Stream: Mavs All-Access
Three Storylines
Taking the lead: Max Abmas has led ORU in scoring the past nine games, including an 18-point performance in last Saturday’s loss to North Dakota State. He scores 22.6 points-per-game to lead the Golden Eagles.
Beyond the arch: With 12.2 made 3s per-game, ORU ranks third in the country. The Golden Eagles hit a program record 21 3-pointers against Southwestern Christian earlier this season and have made 10 or more triples in 15 games this season.
Scouting the Mavericks: Omaha enters the match on a five-game loss streak, most recently 94-63 to Denver. The Mavericks’ two conference wins this season came to Western Illinois and North Dakota. Two Mavericks, Nick Ferrarini and Felix Lemetti, average double-figures in scoring.