Oral Roberts baseball enters conference tournament as No. 2 seed

Oral Roberts University’s baseball team will host the Summit League Tournament this week at J.L. Johnson Stadium, but it will do so as the No. 2 seed — only the third time in program history the Golden Eagles have entered the conference tournament outside of the top spot.

At the Summit: In 21 trips to the Summit League Tournament, ORU boasts a 66-7 record, but it has not won the conference title since 2018, when the Golden Eagles defeated South Dakota State twice to claim the crown.

With 19 total Summit League titles, the second-winningest active league school behind ORU is North Dakota State, which has won twice.

Game one: The Golden Eagles open the tournament against a familiar foe in South Dakota State, the same team ORU closed the regular season against on the road last week. ORU claimed the first two wins but lost the Saturday finale 7-3.

Altogether, ORU went 5-1 against the Jackrabbits during the regular season. First pitch for their tournament opener is set for 6:05 p.m. Wednesday.

Pitcher U: As nine ORU players were named to the all-Summit League teams on Tuesday, the Golden Eagles will enter the conference tournament with one of the league’s most decorated pitching staffs.

For the second consecutive season, ORU claimed the conference pitcher of the year award in Ledgend Smith, who became the 18th ORU pitcher since 1998 to receive the award. Isaac Coffey, the reigning pitcher of the year, was named to the first team while reliever Cade Denton was named to the second team.

More Numbers: Outfielder Caleb Denny, a first-team all-leaguer, finished the regular season as the Summit League’s leader in runs, hits and RBIs. In his first year at ORU, shortstop Jackson Loftin ranked within the top five of 11 statistical categories to also earn first-team honors.

