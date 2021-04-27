oral history

Her own great-grandmother, who survived the massacre, died in 1925, is buried in Oaklawn Cemetery — a place she recently has stalked while researchers and a archaeological excavation team scanned unmarked burials to determine whether victims' remains were housed there.

Her grandparents, James and Vasinora Nails Sr., operated several businesses in Greenwood before the massacre and records indicated one such business was located at the site of what is now Lacy Park.

As a youngster, much of her family's experience during the race massacre remained secret, though Alford remembers hearing stories about her grandmother "having to hide in a church for some reason."

It was also Oaklawn that relatives often hinted of clues to the past, too.

When I was a little girl, and whenever we'd pass by the cemetery, the comment would be made, "You know they're still over there,'" she said.

Decades later, as the city prepares to recognize the race massacre centennial, Alford has come to grips with what she described as "bittersweet" emotions.

"The sweet part is the fact that I am so proud of the (family) legacy," Alford said. "I'm so proud of their strength and their courage and their resilience. It is something that I try to carry with me every day of my life."

The disdain comes from a place that her family — like dozens of Black families and individuals — being stripped of an opportunity to prosper in a community that was specifically designed for that purpose.

"It was unfortunate," she said.



While the reverberations from the race massacre are still raw a century later, the healing process will only truly begin if Tulsa, noted Alford, confronted what transpired.

"It was history that was held under the rug for so long," she said. "And now the community is talking about it. I think there's a healing process. At the end of the day let's talk about it."

'They were able to survive'

Ruth Dean Nash was responsible for relaying the story of the race massacre to her grandson Nash McQuarters at an early age.

McQuarters would accompany his grandmother, who was a 5-year-old in 1921, to annual survivor events and services around Tulsa to commemorate the occasion.

The more he learned about it, the more pride developed.

"I say pride because of knowing what they went through," he said. "They were able to survive and share their stories. I'm now able to say I'm a descendant of a survivor."

A senior admission counselor at Tulsa Community College, McQuarters — in his own way — has kept the tale of the race massacre alive through performance art and other means.

He's portrayed O.W. Gurley in stage productions and participated in youth-centered speaking sessions recounting what he knows about the event.

It is a far cry from McQuarters' previous reluctance to engage out of frustration that locals should have already familiarized themselves with the narrative.

"I hated having to tell everyone about the massacre because I felt that we should know," he said. "I think now that I'm older, I realize that everyone doesn't know and I'd like to be able to explain the stories of survivors."

What would his grandmother have to say about McQuarters continuing to share?

"I think she would appreciate it," he said.

'This is part of me'

Rep. Regina Goodwin has lived the Greenwood District all of her life and she's never known a time not being aware of the race massacre.

Her grandfather owned the book "Events of a Tulsa Disaster" written by Mary E. Jones Parrish that contained a lot of the early details of the riot.

The piece of literature was considered so sacred that it was locked away and a key would be required to access it.

"I knew the history was very special. The history was very special because it (the book) was literally kept, in terms of safekeeping, under lock and key," said Goodwin, whose great-grandfather was a prominent businessman at the time of the massacre. "It's just always been part of the family and part of hearing about it. They were very open with the story."

Through her community service efforts and work as an elected official, Goodwin has always relished the opportunity to assist others with material needs, including facilitating conversations with adults about the massacre who might have yet to comprehend the significance of why it all matters.

"Our history is important," she said. "This is an American story. I grew up on Greenwood. I represent the Greenwood District. I am a descendant of race massacre survivors. This is part of me."