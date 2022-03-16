 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tulsa World Opinion: Simply bringing up facts makes some angry

In their weekly podcast, Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette tackle a number of topics:

* Plus, paying more attention to who our leaders are.

* What if a nuclear bomb hits Tulsa?

* Judicial nominating committee has worked well.

* The proposal for homeless camps to abide by local building codes.

* An absurd way to fund public education.

* Celebrating the 80s college rock on Amazon.

Bob Doucette: What a nuclear attack would look like for us

Ginnie Graham: Americans don't always need fighters as our lawmakers

Ginnie Graham: Just pointing out facts on race irritates people

Column: Lawmakers can do better to find solutions to help struggling public school students

Column: Pending legislation attacks private health insurance, increasing costs

Letter: Time for people to reject the Republican Party

Letter: Time for people to reject the Republican Party

"Republicans like to equate their 'conservative' values with Christianity and faith, but in reality they have aligned themselves with elitist thinking which only aspires to 'conserve' the upper hand of a small powerful group over the needs and will of the people,"

Letter: Biden's speech was empty rhetoric

Letter: Biden's speech was empty rhetoric

"(Biden's) speech was tainted with hypocrisy. He attempted to present that the border was in control but his czar for the border, that was sitting behind him, has been pretty much MIA, with the highest illegal immigration in years," says Broken Arrow resident David Jones.

