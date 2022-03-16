Tulsa World Opinion: Simply bringing up facts makes some angry

In their weekly podcast, Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette tackle a number of topics:
* Plus, paying more attention to who our leaders are.
* What if a nuclear bomb hits Tulsa?
* Judicial nominating committee has worked well.
* The proposal for homeless camps to abide by local building codes.
* An absurd way to fund public education.
* Celebrating the 80s college rock on Amazon.
