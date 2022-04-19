 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Tulsa World Opinion podcast: Why legally cut off a way for kids to get help?

  • Updated
  • 0

Why is Senate Bill 0615 is a bad idea? If passed, the bill would restrict the ability of school councilors to help kids. 

Another bill that is a bad idea is House Bill 3351. This bill allows for direct donations to teachers. It's an effort to get teachers more money, but this is not the way to go about it. 

Many critics are blaming President Joe Biden for high gas prices. But, in reality, it's not his fault. A discussion on how gas prices work.

And, finally, faith and teenagers. What a new study reveled about kids and religion. 

Related stories

Ginnie Graham: Youth aren't losing their religion, but they aren't leaning on it, either

Editorial: It's easy to blame high gas prices on presidents, but it's not that simple

People are also reading…

Bob Doucette: Instead of more tax cuts, let's invest in ourselves

Contact the writers

Editorial Editor Ginnie Graham: Email | Twitter | Follow her stories

Editorial Writer Bob Doucette: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

Click here to submit a letter to the editor

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert