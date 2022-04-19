Tulsa World Opinion podcast: Why legally cut off a way for kids to get help?

Why is Senate Bill 0615 is a bad idea? If passed, the bill would restrict the ability of school councilors to help kids.
Another bill that is a bad idea is House Bill 3351. This bill allows for direct donations to teachers. It's an effort to get teachers more money, but this is not the way to go about it.
Many critics are blaming President Joe Biden for high gas prices. But, in reality, it's not his fault. A discussion on how gas prices work.
And, finally, faith and teenagers. What a new study reveled about kids and religion.
Related stories
People are also reading…
Contact the writers
Editorial Editor Ginnie Graham: Email | Twitter | Follow her stories
Editorial Writer Bob Doucette: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories