Tulsa World Opinion podcast: Why endorsements? It's about the bottom of the ballot

  • Updated
How often do you get to talk to district judges? Who can name your county assessor or commissioner? Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette give their endorsement of the idea of opinion section endorsements: Voters will become more aware of candidates at the bottom of the ballot. Plus, could a "Day of Citizenship" staffing volunteers at local precincts help on Election Day; and support for the idea of moving the animal shelter and the Tulsa Oilers ice rink at Promenade Mall.

Letter: Joy Hofmeister lost my vote

Letter: Joy Hofmeister lost my vote

"Unfortunately, it seems our government on all levels fosters an atmosphere where real truth is nowhere to be found and whoever spurns evil becomes the prey," says Tulsa resident David Young.

Letter: We need open primaries

Letter: We need open primaries

"I registered as a Republican this year so that I would have some voice in choosing our leaders. It’s sad but true. We need open primaries," says Broken Arrow resident Marsha Shilman.

