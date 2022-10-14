Tulsa World Opinion podcast: Why endorsements? It's about the bottom of the ballot

How often do you get to talk to district judges? Who can name your county assessor or commissioner? Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette give their endorsement of the idea of opinion section endorsements: Voters will become more aware of candidates at the bottom of the ballot. Plus, could a "Day of Citizenship" staffing volunteers at local precincts help on Election Day; and support for the idea of moving the animal shelter and the Tulsa Oilers ice rink at Promenade Mall.