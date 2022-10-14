Tulsa World Opinion podcast: Why endorsements? It's about the bottom of the ballot

How often do you get to talk to district judges? Who can name your county assessor or commissioner? Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette give their endorsement of the idea of opinion section endorsements: Voters will become more aware of candidates at the bottom of the ballot. Plus, could a "Day of Citizenship" staffing volunteers at local precincts help on Election Day; and support for the idea of moving the animal shelter and the Tulsa Oilers ice rink at Promenade Mall.
Throwback Tulsa: Williams Center Forum tried to lure people downtown when it opened in 1978
Patrons skate at the Williams Center Forum ice rink, dubbed The Ice, which was 185 feet long and 85 feet wide. It was an immediate hit with the public, with the only complaints coming from people having to wait their turn to pay $2.50 for adults or $1.50 for youths for one of 800 pairs of rental skates. Tulsa World file
In this Oct. 5, 1978, photo, Williams Center Forum featured stores next to the ice skating rink. The Forum featured an ice skating rink, a movie theater and more than 60 tenants on three levels of dining and shopping. Most of the stores closed by 1989, and the rink closed on Jan. 29, 1995. Tulsa World file
A fountain now stands in the Williams Center where the ice rink was once located. KELLY KERR/Tulsa World file
The Williams Center Forum was also home to a movie theater. David Kimball, manager of the Williams Cinema in 1978, stands near the gates of the theater, which was known for showing independent and foreign films. Tulsa World file
Patrick Swazye, S.E. Hinton and C. Thomas Howell were among those present for "The Outsiders" premiere at the Williams Center Cinema on March 22, 1983. Tulsa World file
B. Dalton Bookseller was one of the original tenants when the Williams Center Forum opened in 1978. Tulsa World file
Skaters take advantage of the last day of skating at The Ice at Williams Center Forum on Jan. 29, 1995. Tulsa World file
About 7,000 people attended the last Concert on Ice held at the Williams Center Forum. The show held on Sunday Nov. 27, 1994, featured dozens of local skaters performing to Christmas music played by the Tulsa Philharmonic and sung by a 100-voice children's choir. Tulsa World file
Only a few retail tenants remained at the Williams Center Forum by November 1995. The skating rink was closed in January 1995, and demolition began two years later to turn the space into an office center. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Williams Center Forum was primarily an office center by late 1995. Tulsa World file
The Williams Center Forum is torn down by Belger Cartage Service in 1997. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Construction workers demolish the Williams Center Forum in March 1997. The mall, which opened in 1978, was replaced with offices for Williams employees. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Tulsa World photos by Tom Gilbert, Ian Maule, Stephen Pingry, Mike Simons
