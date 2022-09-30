 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tulsa World Opinion podcast: When Oklahoma's certified teachers choose not to teach

Oklahoma has 33,000 teachers who are certified, but choose not to teach. Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette talk about the state's teacher shortage forcing districts to rely on emergency certifications and more. Oklahoma is 34th nationally in average teacher compensation and 46th in per pupil spending. Bringing Oklahoma's certified teachers back begins with respect. Plus, why are extremists harassing our county election board workers?

