Tulsa World Opinion podcast: When Oklahoma's certified teachers choose not to teach

Oklahoma has 33,000 teachers who are certified, but choose not to teach. Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette talk about the state's teacher shortage forcing districts to rely on emergency certifications and more. Oklahoma is 34th nationally in average teacher compensation and 46th in per pupil spending. Bringing Oklahoma's certified teachers back begins with respect. Plus, why are extremists harassing our county election board workers?
Related
Hofmeister to ask Legislature to fund $5,000 across-the-board teacher pay raises amid worsening shortages
People are also reading…
House education budget chairman calls for federal dollars to be used on teacher relocation, retention bonuses
Contact us
Editorial Editor Ginnie Graham: Email | Twitter | Follow her stories
Editorial Writer Bob Doucette: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories
Click here to submit a letter to the editor (Note: endorsement letters will not be published from Saturday-Tuesday ahead of Nov. 8's general election)