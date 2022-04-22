Tulsa World Opinion podcast: Was $698 million tax incentives request too rushed and secretive?

In this episode, Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette talk about the non-partisan support of the “Large-scale Economic Activity and Development Act of 2022,” which Gov. Kevin Stitt is expected to sign Monday.
Oklahoma is reportedly trying to lure a Panasonic electric battery plant to the MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor, but did the $698 million incentive package get rushed and was the process too secretive?
Also discussed:
- Rep. Wendi Stearman, R-Collinsville said "I don't want Oklahoma to change," but change is inevitable. Oklahoma must evolve to prosper.
- The runaway contract between Swadley’s BBQ and the Oklahoma State Department of Tourism and Gov Stitt's vow to reclaim any money the state is owed
- What is the mission of the Oklahoma state park system and does Foggy Bottom Kitchens fit that mission?
- There is not just a teacher shortage in public education anymore, but also a superintendent shortage.
- Bob talking about testing positive for COVID-19 and what the next surge will look like
- Who is to blame for high gas prices? Quite a bit of reader feedback after this week's editorial.
- Jury finds man who dated 16-year-old guilty of coercion of a minor, child porn charges
- Hall of Fame worthy: 1997 Trojans, Cale Gundy, Nancy Lopez, Tommy Morrison and others
- Ramp closures, bridge replacements to tie up traffic in west Tulsa, Owasso
- Bill Haisten: Nick Sidorakis is a Southern Hills asset and a $143 million hero for Tulsa
- Massive LED screen planned at Santa Fe Square, 'a focal point for public gathering,' developer Elliot Nelson says
- Texas state troopers who don't shrink waists could be pulled off duties
- Editorial: It's easy to blame high gas prices on presidents, but it's not that simple
- 'A really bad Monday': Trial begins for man charged with shooting two Tulsa police officers, killing one
- Michael Overall: Tulsa has a surprise for golf fans
- Guerin Emig: In recognition of R.W. McQuarters, one of Tulsa's all-time athletic gems
- Watch Now: Gov. Stitt seeks 'mega legislation' to land 'humongous factory' with 'billions and billions' in investment
- Baker Mayfield: Heisman Park statue 'something I really did dream about'
- Guerin Emig: Now Texas football AND softball have everyone in a snit. But is it wasted fury?
- 2021-22 All-World boys wrestling: Meet the athlete of the year finalists and see the rest of the first team, second team and honorable mention selections
- Plagued by a mysterious foul odor, Glenpool vows to 'do whatever is necessary to fix the problem'
Contact the writers
Editorial Editor Ginnie Graham: Email | Twitter | Follow her stories
Editorial Writer Bob Doucette: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!