Tulsa World Opinion podcast: Was $698 million tax incentives request too rushed and secretive?

In this episode, Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette talk about the non-partisan support of the “Large-scale Economic Activity and Development Act of 2022,” which Gov. Kevin Stitt is expected to sign Monday.

Oklahoma is reportedly trying to lure a Panasonic electric battery plant to the MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor, but did the $698 million incentive package get rushed and was the process too secretive?

Also discussed:

  • Rep. Wendi Stearman, R-Collinsville said "I don't want Oklahoma to change," but change is inevitable. Oklahoma must evolve to prosper.
  • The runaway contract between Swadley’s BBQ and the Oklahoma State Department of Tourism and Gov Stitt's vow to reclaim any money the state is owed
  • What is the mission of the Oklahoma state park system and does Foggy Bottom Kitchens fit that mission?
  • There is not just a teacher shortage in public education anymore, but also a superintendent shortage.
  • Bob talking about testing positive for COVID-19 and what the next surge will look like
  • Who is to blame for high gas prices? Quite a bit of reader feedback after this week's editorial.

