Tulsa World Opinion podcast: Tulsa Public Schools targeted by state leaders

In this week's podcast, Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette discuss the targeting of Tulsa Public Schools by state officials and the majority of the Oklahoma State School Board. The accreditation vote is a warning to other districts, as one state board member even said “we need to send a message.”

Watch Now: Tulsa Public Schools accredited with a warning over HB1775 violation

Column: State leaders exploiting differences, targeting TPS for personal gain

Editorial: State school board used as pawn in a political anti-public education game

Tulsa Public Schools accused of having books with 'inappropriate sexual material'

Hofmeister: Walters blocked unrelated early childhood contract due to TPS audit

Editorial: Evidence of Oklahoma's teacher, staff crisis found everywhere

Area schools scrambling to fill vacancies in summer's waning days

Voucher bill expected to make a comeback

Editorial: Senate does veterans wrong by stalling toxic burn pit legislation

Bill to aid veterans exposed to toxic burn pits goes to Biden

Ginnie Graham: Grab 'em by the ballot box

Editorial: Oklahoma congressional delegation wrong on votes against birth control, same-sex marriage

D.C. Digest: Oklahoma delegation wants more for defense, less for domestic spending

NFL appeals 6-game suspension for Browns' Deshaun Watson

Kansas abortion vote gives hope to Oklahoma reproductive rights supporters

ICYMI: 'Reservation Dogs' actors strut red carpet in Tulsa ahead of today's season two premiere

Letter: OHP story unfair to trooper, agency

Letter: OHP story unfair to trooper, agency

Tulsa resident David B. Thomas not happy about the Tulsa World's investigation of OHP high speed pursuits, but appreciates the story on Education Secretary Ryan Walters being called out for withholding funds for an education program.

