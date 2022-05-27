 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

Tulsa World Opinion podcast: The unspeakable tragedies of mass shootings

  • Updated
  • 0

In this episode, Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette address the unspeakable tragedies of mass shootings. We’ve prayed; we’ve grieved; we’ve called for change; we’ve seen this cycle continuously repeat.

Americans remain heartbroken by the Tuesday, May 24 rampage in a fourth-grade classroom at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed. Seventeen others were wounded. The nation is united in mourning with the families and friends who face a lifetime of trauma.

But beyond that, what’s to be done?

Also discussed:

  • When a sexual abuse scandal hits the church, words from its ministers can be indicative of how bad things really are. The reputation of the Southern Baptist church is on the line, but so is the welfare of the people it serves.
  • Oklahoma’s priorities are outlined in the state budget approved by the Legislature (Note: This podcast was recorded before Gov. Kevin Stitt’s vetoed parts of the budget bill on Thursday, May 26). There are quite a few winners, and public education is the big loser.
  • Previewing weekend guest columns on homelessness, the Osage Nation's perspective of the "Killers of the Flower Moon" movie, and just in time for Memorial Day, a profile on the namesake of Tulsa's McLain High School, Lt. Gen. Raymond McLain.
  • Ways to help veterans this Memorial Day weekend through legislation

People are also reading…

Related stories:

Editorial: After the nation grieves, what's to be done next?

NRA opens gun convention in Texas after school massacre

Dec. 18, 2012 editorial: Terrible tragedy at Sandy Hook; Will shootings prompt change?

Bob Doucette: For Southern Baptists, a reckoning over sexual abuse is overdue

'Heartbroken and sickened': Oklahoma church leaders react to Southern Baptist sex-abuse allegations

Gov. Kevin Stitt calls for special session of Legislature for 'real tax reform'

House sends budget to governor but postpones final adjournment

Editorial: Lots of winners in the Oklahoma budget; public education, mental health are big losers

Ginnie Graham: Oklahoma teachers showing gains in pay, but student investment sliding toward the bottom

Editorial: Of course student test scores are down, so don't starve them of resources

Editorial: Legislative leaders make bold move to seize power from governor on ARPA funds

Late WWII Lt. Gen. Raymond McLain honored at Tulsa high school that bears his name

Column: Osage citizens were shaped, not defined, by the Reign of Terror

Column: Let go of the blame game

Things to do over Memorial Day weekend

Ginnie Graham: Political middle must help America find its backbone

Contact the writers

Editorial Editor Ginnie Graham: Email | Twitter | Follow her stories

Editorial Writer Bob Doucette: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

Click here to submit a letter to the editor

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert