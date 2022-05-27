Tulsa World Opinion podcast: The unspeakable tragedies of mass shootings

In this episode, Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette address the unspeakable tragedies of mass shootings. We’ve prayed; we’ve grieved; we’ve called for change; we’ve seen this cycle continuously repeat.
Americans remain heartbroken by the Tuesday, May 24 rampage in a fourth-grade classroom at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed. Seventeen others were wounded. The nation is united in mourning with the families and friends who face a lifetime of trauma.
But beyond that, what’s to be done?
Also discussed:
- When a sexual abuse scandal hits the church, words from its ministers can be indicative of how bad things really are. The reputation of the Southern Baptist church is on the line, but so is the welfare of the people it serves.
- Oklahoma’s priorities are outlined in the state budget approved by the Legislature (Note: This podcast was recorded before Gov. Kevin Stitt’s vetoed parts of the budget bill on Thursday, May 26). There are quite a few winners, and public education is the big loser.
- Previewing weekend guest columns on homelessness, the Osage Nation's perspective of the "Killers of the Flower Moon" movie, and just in time for Memorial Day, a profile on the namesake of Tulsa's McLain High School, Lt. Gen. Raymond McLain.
- Ways to help veterans this Memorial Day weekend through legislation
Related stories:
Ginnie Graham: Oklahoma teachers showing gains in pay, but student investment sliding toward the bottom
