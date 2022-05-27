Tulsa World Opinion podcast: The unspeakable tragedies of mass shootings

In this episode, Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette address the unspeakable tragedies of mass shootings. We’ve prayed; we’ve grieved; we’ve called for change; we’ve seen this cycle continuously repeat.

Americans remain heartbroken by the Tuesday, May 24 rampage in a fourth-grade classroom at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed. Seventeen others were wounded. The nation is united in mourning with the families and friends who face a lifetime of trauma.