Tulsa World Opinion podcast: The serious (homeless) and not so serious (favorite Thanksgiving TV episodes and movies)

In this week's episode, Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette talk about the homeless problem in Tulsa. They were both encouraged by recent remarks by Mayor G.T. Bynum on this issue, but Ginnie points out, too, that the public has a responsibility as well. Also discussed were great movies (Plains, Trains and Automobiles) and TV episodes (WKRP in Cincinnati, Friends) that contain a Thanksgiving theme.

Editorial Editor Ginnie Graham: Email | Twitter | Follow her stories

Editorial Writer Bob Doucette: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

Subscribe to this podcast at: Apple | Google | Spotify

