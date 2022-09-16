 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tulsa World Opinion podcast: The importance of stepping back

In this week's episode, Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette talk about Ginnie's meeting with TU student leaders, the stigma that continues with mental health, the troubling political landscape in Oklahoma as campaign season heats up, the death of Queen Elizabeth and an important message from Bob about the value of disconnecting.

