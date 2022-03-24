Tulsa World Opinion podcast: The cavalcade of tax cut proposals

Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette discuss the latest state legislation, including the defeat of Senate Bill 1647, which would have let public tax dollars go to private schools.

Also, hundreds of millions in tax cuts are being considered, involving phasing out the state’s personal and business income taxes; suspending the state sales tax on groceries; giving property tax relief to higher income senior citizens; and mailing out $321 million in tax rebates just ahead of the November general election.

Graham and Doucette also preview their weekend columns and talk SB 1225, a measure voted through the Oklahoma Senate would require parental consent for minors to access birth control or vaccinations.

How to submit a Letter to the Editor (including candidate endorsement letters)

Letters are no more than 250 words (some as short as a couple of paragraphs). We ask for a name and city of residence, (like, "Ginnie Graham, Tulsa"). And those can be submitted by clicking here.

The last day we'll publish campaign-related letters for the area school board races is April 1.

