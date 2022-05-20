Tulsa World Opinion podcast: State legislature's strictest anti-abortion law

In this episode, Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette address HB 4327, which allows lawsuits against abortion providers at any point after fertilization. It is similar to one enacted by Texas a year ago, except the Texas law makes abortion illegal after six weeks of pregnancy.
What does this mean for Oklahoma families in the future? The state's youth already ranks high for dealing with Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs). The state legislature's focus on anti-abortion laws takes away from dealing with other pressing issues in Oklahoma.
Also discussed:
- Why is Oklahoma's legislature moving to take control of state's federal COVID-19 relief funds?
- Why is there a baby formula shortage? It is easy to make it a political issue in an election year, but it is more complicated, involving trade policies and more. And please don't tell moms to "just breast feed."
- Previewing guest columns as high school and college graduate time arrives, plus advice from Ginnie and Bob for the graduates
- Welcome to all of our visitors for the PGA Championship, Ironman and Tulsa Tough. A reminder of what the area has to offer outside of these events, from museums to walking trails
