Tulsa World Opinion podcast: School board's shameful sideshow of antics

  • Updated
In this week's podcast, Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette talk about recent Tulsa Public Schools board meetings; the Jan. 6 hearings; the recent hot weather; and how Oklahoma lost Panasonic to Kansas. Was it just about offering more money, or are our state's anti-laws deterring businesses from coming?

