Tulsa World Opinion podcast: School board's shameful sideshow of antics

In this week's podcast, Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette talk about recent Tulsa Public Schools board meetings; the Jan. 6 hearings; the recent hot weather; and how Oklahoma lost Panasonic to Kansas. Was it just about offering more money, or are our state's anti-laws deterring businesses from coming?
Editorial Editor Ginnie Graham:
Editorial Writer Bob Doucette:
Photos: Thursday's Tulsa Public Schools board meeting
Tulsa School Board
Loretta Radcliff(2nd from right) says the Pledge of Allegiance at a Tulsa School Board special meeting Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla. Radcliff said that she came to the meeting because her tax dollars pay their salaries.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa School Board
A woman listens intently and takes notes during a Tulsa School Board special meeting Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa School Board
Loretta Radcliff attends a Tulsa School Board special meeting Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla. Radcliff said that she came to the meeting because her tax dollars pay their salaries.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa School Board
Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist greets attendees at a Tulsa School Board special meeting Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa School Board
School Board Member Jennettie Marshall speaks during a Tulsa School Board special meeting Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa School Board
OEA board member Lawrence Lane holds a sign while the Tulsa School Board discusses staffing items during a Tulsa School Board special meeting Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa School Board
Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist listens to questions from Board Member E’Lena Ashley during a Tulsa School Board special meeting Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa School Board
Claudia Streetman is shouts at board members during a Tulsa School Board special meeting Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla. Streetman was removed from the meeting by Tulsa Public Schools Campus Police officers.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa School Board
Retired Tulsa Public Schools teacher Tina Craig hugs Tulsa School Board Member E’Lena Ashley as she enters a Tulsa School Board special meeting Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa School Board
during a Tulsa School Board special meeting Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons
Tulsa School Board
Tulsa School Board President Stacey Woolley tells School Board Member E’Lena Ashley that legally she couldn't speak off topic during a Tulsa School Board special meeting Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa School Board
Tulsa School Board President Stacey Woolley listens to School Board Member E’Lena Ashley during a Tulsa School Board special meeting Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa School Board
Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist listens to questions from Board Member Jennettie Marshall during a Tulsa School Board special meeting Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa School Board
Claudia Streetman is removed from a Tulsa School Board special meeting by Tulsa Public Schools Campus Police officers for shouting at the board Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa School Board
Claudia Streetman was ejected from the Tulsa Public Schools special board meeting Thursday after repeatedly shouting at the board president during the meeting.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa School Board
Tulsa School Board
Tulsa School Board
Webster teachers Robyn Cox(left) and Cindy Bonebright holds signs at a Tulsa School Board special meeting Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa School Board
Tulsa School Board Member speaks E’Lena Ashley during a Tulsa School Board special meeting Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons
Tulsa School Board
Retired Tulsa Public Schools teacher Tina Craig reacts as items are passed during a Tulsa School Board special meeting Thursday.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
